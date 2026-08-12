India Navy Chief meets Mauritius PM, reviews maritime security cooperation

Port Louis, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Wednesday called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, holding discussions on ways to deepen maritime security cooperation between the two friendly countries.

According to the Indian Navy, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, was also present during the meeting.

“Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

Admiral Swaminathan assured PM Ramgoolam of full support, assistance, cooperation and collaboration of the Indian Navy in the capability enhancement and capacity building endeavours of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard.

On Tuesday, the Indian Navy Chief held a series of talks with senior officials of the Mauritian government, exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.

The officials included Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius.

He also met the Indian High Commissioner and discussed important facets of the ongoing maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Indian Navy took to X and posted: "Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces."

"India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR," it added.

Earlier on Monday, Admiral Swaminathan began his four-day visit to Mauritius, aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and defence ties with the East African nation.

"The visit is part of India's continued engagement to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defence ties with Mauritius, an extremely valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, Admiral Swaminathan's visit to Mauritius after assuming charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff underscores the priority India accords to the friendship it shares with Mauritius, anchored in mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security, regional cooperation and stability in the Indian Ocean Region.

--IANS

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