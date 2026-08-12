WPGT 2026: Ridhima roars back to form to take 3-shot lead in 12th Leg

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari, who seemed to be searching for her ‘A’ game after the three wins in the first six legs of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2026, came out with flying colours in the opening round of Leg 12 at the Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ridhima shot a 5-under 67 to open up a handy three-shot lead over the field. The Gurugram golfer, who turned 28 last month, had six birdies against one solitary bogey in her round.

Three players, including amateur Keerthana Rajeev, Mannat Brar and Vidhatri Urs, winner of the 10th Leg, were three behind in second place following cards of 2-under 70 each.

Keerthana had four birdies against two bogeys, while Mannat had three birdies against one bogey on the 18th, and Vidhatri had one bogey on the opening hole and three birdies, all on the front nine of the course.

Four players, including the experienced trio of Amandeep Drall, Neha Tripathi and Shweta Mansingh, were in tied fifth place alongside Anaggha Venkatesh, with all of them shooting even par 72 each as only eight players shot even par or better during the day.

There was another big bunch of five players, Heena Kang, Durga Nittur, Oviya Reddi, amateur Anushka Gupta and Jasmine Shekar, in tied ninth place with scores of 1-over 73 each.

Among the surprises were Vani Kapoor, who trailed in T-26 with a 76, while last week’s winner, Sneha Singh (78), was T-35. Saanvi Somu, who has played a lot in Europe this season on the LET Access Series, shot 75 and was T-21.

Sneha Singh, who had to fight hard to end a long winless period last week, will be hoping to take that confidence into the 12th Leg of the Tour as she faces a strong field once again this week at the Prestige Golfshire, situated at the foothills of the scenic Nandi hills.

Sneha’s major rivals this week will include Vani Kapoor, who lost the play-off a week ago, Vidhatri Urs, Order of Merit leader Ridhima Dilawari, Amandeep Drall, a former runner-up at the Hero Women’s Indian Open, Durga Nittur, Heena Kang, Mannat Brar, Anvitha Narender and Jasmine Shekar, among others.

Also back this week is Saanvi Somu, who has been gaining a lot of experience on the Ladies Access Tour in Europe. Sneha’s big task will be to maintain consistency and ensure that this return to form is part of a bigger build-up.

--IANS

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