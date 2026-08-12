Bihar: 'Jeevika Didis' take up the task of making Tricolours under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) The 'Jeevika Didis' in Bihar, under the Rural Livelihood Mission, have taken up the task of stitching thousands of National Flags as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, going beyond their routine work as assigned under the Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

In Sitamarhi district, the Jeevika Didis of the SHGs have been entrusted with the responsibility of producing more than 68,000 national flags.

The initiative provided them with employment opportunities, besides fostering a stronger sense of patriotism and national spirit among them.

There is palpable enthusiasm among the women regarding the crafting of the Tricolour.

A target has been set to produce 4,000 flags in each of the district's 17 blocks. This arrangement has ensured equitable distribution of opportunities for women working across various areas of the district.

The Jivika Didis are handling the entire process, from purchasing the fabric to stitching and finishing the flags.

Umashankar Bhagat, District Project Manager (DPM) for Jeevika Didis in Sitamarhi district, said that there are 17 blocks in the district, and each has been assigned a target of producing 4,000 flags, bringing the total target for the district to around 68,000 flags.

Bhagat also added that by August 13, more than 40,000 flags had already been prepared in Sitamarhi.

The cost of each flag has been fixed at Rs 25, covering expenses related to the fabric and the manufacturing process.

In Sitamarhi, around six lakh women -- known as 'Didis' -- are associated with around 48,000 self-help groups. These women are actively participating in making the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tiranga in Every Home) campaign a success.

Moni Jha, a Jeevika Didi said that they previously undertook work preparing uniforms for the ICDS office and this assignment has brought pride to their work.

Another Jivika Didi Ishrat Afsana said that she has been associated with Jeevika Didi scheme since 2017.

Before joining the organisation, she had no means of employment. Later, she began securing work through Jeevika.

She noted that she initially received work for stitching uniforms for Anganwadi centres and has now been given the opportunity to craft the Tricolour for Independence Day.

She hopes that women will continue to receive such employment opportunities in the future and that those associated with Jeevika will keep progressing.

--IANS

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