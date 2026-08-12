Arun Vijay's action entertainer with Muthaiya titled 'Irulan'

Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The makers of director Muthaiya's upcoming action entertainer featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead on Wednesday announced that the film had now been titled 'Irulan', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The makers also released the first look motion poster of the film on the occasion.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the first look motion poster of the film, Arun Vijay wrote, "Presenting the first look motion poster of 'IRULAN' for you'll!!"

It may be recalled that Arun Vijay had been sweating it out in the gymnasium to sport a lean, fit look in this film. The actor, in an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had that the film's plot was based on a real-life incident.

Some days ago, actor Arun Vijay had taken to his Instagram page to post a picture of him slogging it out in the gymnasium. He wrote, "All pumped up for the ongoing power packed action schedule for #AV38 !! #directormuthaiya #thirunalveli."

When IANS got in touch with the actor to ask about the look he sported in the film and the efforts he was making to acquire that look, Arun Vijay disclosed that he sported two looks in the film.

"I sport a period look and then I also sport a much younger look for which I need to have a toned body that looks fit and lean. Therefore, I am looking to shed weight at the moment," he had said with a smile.

The actor had disclosed that the film was based on a true incident and that it would be an entertainer that would appeal to everyone in a family. "We are shooting the film in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi belt. Already we have shot for around 25 days. The period portions in the film are over. We are now filming the present-day portions," he had then said.

Stating that the film would revolve around a passionate youngster's efforts to take up his family's ancestral profession much against the wishes of the elders in his family, the actor said the film was really shaping up well and that it would be high on family sentiment, action and drama.

--IANS

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