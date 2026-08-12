August 12, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

NRAI hosts international ISSF EST course in New Delhi for Asian officials

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) hosts international ISSF Electronic Scoring Target (EST) course in New Delhi for Asian shooting officials.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Electronic Scoring Target (EST) Course commenced at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The initiative aims to strengthen technical expertise and build a pool of highly skilled EST officials in shooting sport.

The five-day course hosted by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is taking place from August 10 to August 14.

It is being conducted by Jadranka Strukic of Croatia, with Robert Ferencak of Slovenia and Dhiraj Kumar Singh of India assisting as instructors.

A total of 28 participants from four countries are attending the course. Technical officials from India, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia have gathered to enhance their expertise in electronic target systems and international match standards.

The opening ceremony was attended by NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh, NRAI treasurer M.S. Bhangle and NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia.

Welcoming the international delegation, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "Hosting the ISSF EST Course in New Delhi is a proud moment for NRAI. Technology is at the very heart of modern shooting sport. Mastering Electronic Scoring Target systems ensures that our match administration consistently meets the highest global standards. India has the largest number of ISSF Judges licence holders in the world, and we also have the largest number of EST licence holders. This reflects the strong pool of qualified technical officials that India has developed over the years."

Highlighting the operational importance of the course, NRAI Secretary General Pawankumar Singh said, "An EST licence is mandatory for judges to serve on Rifle and Pistol juries at international ISSF competitions, including the World Cups and the Olympic Games. We are implementing these exact standards in domestic events to give our officials more opportunities on the global stage.

"I would like to sincerely thank the International Shooting Sport Federation, especially ISSF President Luciano Rossi, for giving us this opportunity to conduct the EST Course in India. We greatly appreciate the ISSF's continued support in strengthening the technical capabilities of officials in our sport."

With the increasing use of advanced electronic systems in global shooting competitions, the course provides participants with specialised knowledge and practical experience in handling EST systems under ISSF rules.

The programme forms part of ongoing efforts by the ISSF and NRAI to promote regional knowledge sharing and ensure competitions are conducted with maximum accuracy. The course will conclude on 14 August 2026 following formal assessments.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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