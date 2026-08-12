Ibrahim Ali Khan wishes birthday to 'appa Jaan' Sara Ali Khan: Love you the most

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) As Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan turned 31 years old on Wednesday, her younger brother and actor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, marked the special day with a lovely post on social media.

Ibrahim took to his official Instagram handle and published a picture with sister Sara from one of their fun getaways.

He thanked Sara for being the 'Best Big sister' any brother could ask for.

Ibrahim wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happiest birthday to my appa jaan (explosion emojis) love you the most and thank you for being the best sister ever @saraalikhan95 (sic)."

In addition to her brother, Sara also received a cheerful birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor, who provided an insight into Sara’s food preferences through her latest social media post.

Bebo took to her Insta Stories and dropped a still of herself with husband Saif Ali Khan, Sara and Ibrahim.

Wishing Sara on her birthday, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday Sara darling…to more pumpkin sabzi and now yoghurts. May your plate always be full…” She further tagged Sara.

For those who do not know, after being in a relationship for some time, Kareena married Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan, back in October 2012.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s kids from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, whereas Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan are his sons with Kareena.

Work-wise, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana yet again in the forthcoming drama “Udta Teer".

Sara was first paired with Ayushmann on screen in the recently released “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do,” which also saw Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in significant roles.

The project that marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik was initially slated to be out in theatres on September 11 this year.

However, its release has now been pushed to October 9.

--IANS

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