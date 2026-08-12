PM Vishwakarma Yojana gives wings to Chamoli residents and their self-employment dreams

Dehradun, Aug 12 (IANS) In the border district of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, the Central Government's ambitious Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is emerging as a beacon of hope for the youth and individuals possessing traditional skills.

Under the scheme, a lot of beneficiaries are receiving free training for honing their abilities, enabling them to transform their traditional crafts into viable avenues for employment and self-employment.

With the penetration of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, locals are being trained across various trades and crafts.

At the SBI Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in Gopeshwar, training related to tailoring and knitting is currently underway. Participants are being taught everything from the basics of tailoring and knitting to the finer techniques and nuances required to execute the work proficiently.

Trainees are learning how to align their skills with market demands. Through this training, they are gaining the opportunity to develop the necessary skills for high-quality work and future self-employment.

There is considerable excitement among the beneficiaries regarding the free training provided under the scheme.

The trainees state that the initiative has offered them a chance to refine their skills. By mastering skills like tailoring and knitting, they hope to strengthen their financial standing and move towards starting their own ventures in the future.

Usha, a beneficiary of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, said that she has been receiving free training under the scheme.

She noted that the training provides an opportunity to learn the intricacies of tailoring and knitting, thereby enhancing her skills. According to Usha, this training will help her start her own self-employment venture in the future.

Saurabh Chandra Sanu, the District Coordinator for the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Chamoli district, stated that this is an ambitious scheme by the Central government and that eligible beneficiaries are provided with free residential training.

Upon completion of the training, beneficiaries receive a free toolkit, enabling them to utilise the skills they have acquired.

Saurabh Chandra Sanu further mentioned that the scheme includes provisions for loans to facilitate self-employment. This can assist trained beneficiaries in starting their own businesses and transforming their skills into a source of income.

He emphasised that this is a highly beneficial scheme and encouraged people to take advantage of it to further hone their skills.

Notably, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme’s key objective is to bring small artisans under one umbrella and empower them with recognition. The initiative focuses on financial support, skill upgradation and connects them with global markets.

--IANS

mr/uk