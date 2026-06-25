India launches AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 for passengers arriving from Ebola-affected nations

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Thursday launched AIR SUVIDHA 2.0, an upgraded and fully contactless Passenger Health Self-Declaration Portal aimed at enhancing public health surveillance at international Points of Entry amid concerns arising from the ongoing Ebola disease outbreak, officials said.

The upgraded platform has been introduced following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on May 17 under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

Officials noted that the current outbreak has been confirmed as Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD), while countries sharing borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been categorised as high-risk areas for potential transmission, according to the latest WHO assessment.

“Developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the portal enables international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online Health Self-Declaration -- covering 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms, if any -- prior to immigration clearance,” officials said.

The AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 portal has been designed to facilitate efficient health monitoring while ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for passengers arriving in India. Authorities said the upgraded system allows real-time sharing of passenger data with multiple agencies, including the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and State Surveillance Officers.

According to officials, the integrated data-sharing mechanism will help authorities rapidly identify travellers who may be at risk and ensure timely referral, monitoring and necessary public health interventions. At the same time, the process is intended to remain seamless and fully contactless, eliminating the need for physical declaration forms upon arrival.

Officials explained that the Air Suvidha Self Declaration Form (SDF) can be completed up to 24 hours before arrival in India. International passengers have been advised to submit the form before boarding their flights, preferably during the web check-in process, to facilitate faster processing and clearance after landing.

Once the declaration is completed, passengers will only be required to present the downloaded Self Declaration Form at the International Travel Health Desk or the Immigration Counter, reducing delays and simplifying arrival procedures.

“All International travellers are requested to complete their Self-Declaration accurately and in advance, in the interest of passenger safety and Public Health,” officials added.

--IANS

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