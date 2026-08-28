India, Laos discuss deepening bilateral partnership marking 70 years of diplomatic ties

Vientiane, Aug 28 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Friday addressed members of the Laos Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior dignitaries at a joint seminar titled ‘India and Lao PDR at 70: From Development Partnership to Comprehensive Partnership', highlighting the long-standing historical ties between the two countries built on mutual trust.

He also underlined the growing cooperation between the two nations as partners in the Global South and the potential for future collaboration in the years ahead.

The seminar was organised by the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Laos and the Embassy of India in Vientiane.

Taking to X, Margherita said, “Privileged to address members of the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior dignitaries at the Joint Seminar on India-Lao PDR at 70, organised by the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Lao PDR and the Embassy of India, Vientiane. Spoke on ‘India-Lao PDR at 70: From Development Partnership to Comprehensive Partnership’, underscoring our historic ties, mutual trust and deep engagement as partners in the Global South, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead.”

During his ongoing visit, the MoS visited the iconic That Luang in Vientiane, a revered symbol of Laos’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage

He also visited the Patuxay Monument, a prominent war memorial commemorating those who fought for the country’s independence from French colonial rule.

Margherita arrived in Vientiane on Thursday following his successful engagements in Vietnam. His visit aims to deepen the bilateral ties between India and Laos as both countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties.

“Arrived in the beautiful city of Vientiane for my official visit to Lao PDR. As India and Lao PDR celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties, looking forward to a productive visit filled with high-level bilateral engagements, cultural connect and meaningful interactions to further deepen our close civilizational ties and development partnership,” he posted on X.

During his visit, Margherita will also review progress in India-Laos cooperation projects, including those to preserve shared heritage and meet members of the Indian community.

"India and Mekong region countries share deep civilisational and cultural linkages. Vietnam and Lao PDR are key partners in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. The visit will also underline India’s strong commitment to ASEAN unity and centrality and strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, ahead of his visit.

--IANS

scor/as