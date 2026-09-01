India, Kiribati discuss strengthening cooperation, advancing shared priorities

South Tarawa, Sep 1 (IANS) India and Kiribati discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and advance shared priorities during a high-level meeting in Tarawa on Tuesday, with officials from both sides exploring areas of mutual interest.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Kiribati, Suneet Mehta and Kiribati's Minister for Culture and Internal Affairs, Harry Tekaiti; Minister for Environment, Lands and Agricultural Development, Tokaibure Rabaua; Minister for Line and Phoenix Islands Development, Mikarite Temari; and Chairman of the Leadership Commission, Taoaba Kaiea, in Tarawa on Tuesday.

"Productive interaction focused on strengthening India–Kiribati cooperation and advancing our shared priorities, reflecting India’s steadfast commitment for a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Earlier on June 17, Suneet Mehta held a meeting with Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati and discussed ways to strengthen the development partnership and enhance cooperation in multilateral forums.

In a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet with Mr. Uering Iteraera, Officer-in-Charge of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Kiribati. Productive discussions were held on entire gamut of bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen development partnership, enhance cooperation in multilateral forums and explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual interest to further deepen the India-Kiribati partnership."

Mehta also held a meeting with Kiribati's Secretary for Finance Koin Uriam Kiritione and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in infrastructure development, digitalisation, training and capacity building.

He visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati, being established with funding support from India.

While sharing details regarding the visit on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji stated, "High Commissioner Suneet Mehta visited the Dialysis Centre in Kiribati, being established with funding support from India. The Centre stands as a testament of the enduring commitment to strengthening healthcare cooperation and improving access to quality medical services for local communities in Kiribati."

On June 16, Mehta met Kiribati's Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Tangariki Reete and Minister of Justice Martin Moreti at Bonriki International Airport in Tarawa.

In the statement on X, the Indian High Commission in Fiji wrote, "Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development, with a special emphasis on the coconut and copra industries, reaffirming shared commitment to deeper bilateral ties."

--IANS

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