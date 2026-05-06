India, Japan ink pacts on health research, quantum technologies

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) India and Japan have signed agreements to strengthen cooperation in health research and quantum technologies, further deepening their strategic partnership in science, technology and innovation, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Wednesday.

The agreements were exchanged during a high-level meeting between Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Japan’s Minister for Science and Technology Policy and Minister of State for Space Policy, Kimi Onoda, who is on a visit to India with a high-level delegation.

Moreover, a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the field of health and medical devices was exchanged among the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST), the ministry said.

In addition, a Letter of Intent (LoI) on cooperation in quantum science and technology was signed between the Cabinet Office of Japan and the Department of Science and Technology, opening new avenues for collaboration in next-generation technologies.

The government has highlighted that engagement builds on the outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Japan in August 2025, during which both sides agreed to expand cooperation under the India-Japan Science, Technology and Innovation Partnership across sectors, including industry and startups.

Addressing the meeting, Singh said that India and Japan share a natural synergy in science and technology, with Japan’s advanced technological capabilities complementing India’s vast pool of skilled human resources.

He noted that India’s expanding national missions in quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, electric mobility, clean energy and advanced computing are creating new opportunities for joint research, co-development and industrial partnerships.

Meanwhile, Japanese Minister Onoda appreciated India’s rapid economic growth and its growing focus on innovation, particularly the large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors.

However, in the health sector, both sides deliberated on expanding joint research programmes, capacity building and structured funding mechanisms to support collaborative projects.

--IANS

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