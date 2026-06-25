India expanding long-range strike capabilities with focus on China: Report

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) India's military modernisation is increasingly focused on developing long-range capabilities that can reach targets across China, while continuing to account for security challenges posed by Pakistan, a report has said.

Citing the latest assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Nikkei Asia reported that defence planning is placing greater emphasis on longer-range weapon systems amid China's military rise and its deepening strategic ties with Pakistan.

The report further estimated that India's military expenditure rose 7.5 per cent to $92 billion in 2025, making it the world's fifth-largest military spender.

It is also estimated that India possessed around 190 nuclear warheads as of January 2026.

According to the report, India's strategic planning has increasingly shifted towards capabilities aimed at deterring China.

While India previously deployed nuclear-capable systems with ranges of up to 2,000 km, it has gradually inducted missiles capable of striking targets 3,000 km away and beyond.

According to the report, India possessed 24 Agni-V nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles as of January this year. The missile has a claimed range of up to 5,000 km.

Nikkei Asia's analysis noted that India's military modernisation reflects concerns over China's growing military capabilities and its close defence partnership with Pakistan.

It highlighted the growing role of drones, cyber operations and precision-strike weapons in modern warfare.

The report further said that India is accelerating efforts to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and advanced military technologies.

Domestic defence production increased from Rs 46,400 crore in FY15 to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY25, while defence exports touched a record Rs 38,400 crore.

Recent regional conflicts are also driving India's focus on developing advanced drone capabilities, long-range weapons and technology-transfer-based defence partnerships, the report said.

--IANS

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