April 21, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

India emphasises need for greater representation of Global South at UN

India emphasises need for greater representation of Global South at UN

New York, April 21 (IANS) India has highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category, in the United Nations Security Council.

Secretary, West, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, delivered India's national statement at the IGN meeting on the United Nations Security Council in the UN headquarters.

"He highlighted the need for greater representation of the Global South, particularly in the permanent category. He underlined the similarities between India’s approach to UN Security Council reforms and the African model," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement on X.

India has consistently called for reforms of the United Nations (UN), particularly the UNSC, stressing that reform of global institutions is essential to address global challenges.

During his visit to New York, George held a meeting with the UN Department of Operational Support's Under-Secretary General, Atul Khare, and reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism and its remarkable contributions to UN peacekeeping, according to the statement released by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York.

George also met the Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Khaled Khiari.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations. Both had a productive discussion on various topics, with particular focus on UN Peacekeeping", the Indian Permanent Mission posted on X.

George commenced his official visit to New York by paying floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi bust.

"Sibi George will have a series of engagements and interactions during the visit," the Permanent Mission said.

--IANS

akl/vd

LATEST NEWS

India has potential to unlock Rs 78,500 crore value from textile waste: Report

India has potential to unlock Rs 78,500 crore value from textile waste: Report

Kubbra Sait: I’m a fully functional ADHD brain

Kubbra Sait: I’m a fully functional ADHD brain

India-Canada trade talks gain importance amid new world order

India-Canada trade talks gain importance amid new world order

Oberoi Realty’s FY26 unit sales drop 25 pc, Q4 bookings surge

Oberoi Realty’s FY26 unit sales drop 25 pc, Q4 bookings surge

'One of the best I’ve seen': Jayawardene reserves high praise for Tilak for his maiden IPL ton

'One of the best I’ve seen': Jayawardene reserves high praise for Tilak for his maiden IPL ton

India-US defence ties, Indo-Pacific stability in focus as Army chief begins Hawaii visit

India-US defence ties, Indo-Pacific stability in focus as Army chief begins Hawaii visit

'I try to handle the pressure as I have done before': Rafael Jadar on Madrid debut

'I try to handle the pressure as I have done before': Rafael Jodar on Madrid debut

Angad Hasija joins Sharad Kelkar in 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak'

Angad Hasija joins Sharad Kelkar in 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak'

India plans Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore outlay: Report

India plans semiconductor mission 2.0 with up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore outlay: Report

'India and South Korea to move forward as steadfast partners in building future together'

'India and South Korea to move forward as steadfast partners in building future together'