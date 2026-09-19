India deepens partnership with Armenia as defence exports hit record high

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) India’s arms exports surged to an all-time high of 3.56 billion euros in fiscal year 2025-26, marking a 63 per cent increase from the 2.39 billion euros recorded in the year 2024-25, a report has stated.

The key markets for Indian defence equipment include the US, France, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Armenia, with 145 Indian exporters now catering to more than 80 countries, according to the Indian government.

Citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Austria-based military magazine ‘Militar Aktuell’ said that India has supplied major conventional weapons to at least 23 countries.

According to the report, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the flagship of India’s defence export push and its highest-selling system. The missiles' “resounding success” during Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan in 2025 has reportedly fuelled international interest.

Several BrahMos missile batteries have been delivered to the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, with these three orders alone estimated to be worth over one billion euros, the report mentioned.

“Other significant defence exports include artillery systems and mortars, radars, fast patrol boats and guard ships, the Dhruv light multipurpose helicopter, and protected wheeled and tracked vehicles such as the WhAP 8×8 for Morocco, armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and body armor. The focus is currently on the Asia-Pacific region. However, the attempt to sell Pinaka multiple rocket launchers to France shows that India now also aims to compete in highly competitive markets,” it highlighted.

As India and Armenia deepen their defence partnership, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in defence research, development, innovation and joint production during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s two-day visit to Yerevan on August 16 and 17.

“The defence cooperation began as early as March 2020 with a contract for four Swathi artillery reconnaissance radars worth approximately 35 million euros. Armenia thus became the first foreign customer for this Indian system, with India prevailing over Russian and Polish suppliers. However, the real catalyst for further development was the 44-day Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020 and Armenia’s subsequent estrangement from Russia,” the report detailed.

Last week, a five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Major General Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force (IAF) station under Western Air Command and undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities.

“Strengthening India–Armenia Defence Cooperation: A five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Maj Gen Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force station under Western Air Command. The delegation undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities,” the IAF stated on X.

“The visit strengthened military-to-military engagement. It fostered mutual understanding, knowledge sharing and operational interoperability. It also reaffirmed the enduring defence ties between India and Armenia,” it added.

--IANS

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