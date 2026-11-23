New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India strengthened its position as Asia's third-most powerful country in 2026 with the gap separating it from China narrowing to its lowest level since the Asia Power Index was launched in 2018, according to a report by Lowy Institute.

India's overall power score rose to 40.5 points, consolidating its third-place ranking in Asia behind the United States and China, according to the report.

The gap between India and China reached its narrowest point since the index was launched, although China's overall power remains around 80 per cent higher than India's, it added.

However, the country’s economic capability score was at 26.4 points. In addition, India's future resources score improved to 56.2 points, supported by a stronger economic outlook and growth potential.

India's strongest area remained diplomatic influence with a score of 70.3 points, outperforming many regional peers at a time when several countries witnessed declines in diplomatic standing.

The report also noted a significant improvement in assessments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regional leadership, with experts ranking him as the second-most effective regional leader in Asia, behind Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The report said India's influence in Asia expanded despite mixed economic and diplomatic outcomes.

Stable trade and investment ties helped lift its Economic Relationships ranking, while greater regional defence engagement and exports of BrahMos missiles to Southeast Asia strengthened its Defence Networks score.

India's cultural influence also improved, driven by gains in cultural outreach, information flows and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the report, these gains helped India narrow its power yield gap for the first time since 2023, indicating that the country is translating its resources into regional influence more effectively.

Combined with stronger future resource indicators, the findings suggest India is well positioned to sustain its rising role in Asia's evolving strategic landscape.

--IANS

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