Sydney, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Australia pacer Anthony Stuart has hit back at Usman Khawaja through a scathing social media post, saying the recently retired opener was ‘horrendous’ to deal with during their time together at New South Wales.

Stuart, who played three ODIs for Australia in 1997 and later coached New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, is among the figures named in Khawaja's autobiography ‘Sabr’. In the book, Khawaja describes his early years with the state side and says he never managed to connect with Stuart.

"Anthony Stuart was a good enough guy but as a coach he didn't do anything for me. I tried so hard to build a rapport, talk to him about himself or his family and I just got nothing," wrote Khawaja in his autobiography.

Stuart replied to those comments in a Facebook post of around 650 words on Monday, listing a string of grievances from those years. "Over the last 15 years, I have told plenty of my friends privately, exactly what I think of you and what you 'brought' to the team. I'm happy to share it publicly now though considering you so respectfully mentioned me first.

"You may not know this about me, but my memory is pretty good, but apparently I didn't disclose that, or anything else about my private life, to you. I certainly don't remember you ever asking about my family, but if we did, I apologise for not engaging to your liking. In hindsight though, maybe we should have spent the time talking about yours."

He then went through a series of incidents from Khawaja's stint with New South Wales in 2011 and 2012. "Constantly walking around training with your pads on after batting. Pretty hard to then bowl to the teammates that had just spent time bowling to you. Or was it just a coincidence? Regularly complaining and looking to avoid fielding training.

"You, and then your manager at the time, having a massive tantrum about you having to open the batting for NSW in a Shield game in Tasmania, when the best player 'should bat three'. The coach, captain and chairman of selectors all agreed with the selection of you opening, but you wanted it your way.

"The irony of the last six years of your Test career is not lost on me. By the way, other NSW players in that game were Steve Smith, Simon Katich and Phil Hughes. Hate to break it to you, but they were all better players than you. Your manager was right, our best player should bat three. He (Smith) did. He got 98.

"Arguing with the captain of the side because he asked you multiple times to put on the team travel kit on the way back to the hotel in Perth and you repeatedly refused. Dealing with you, and your manager back then, and again I paraphrase you, was just horrendous. The self-titled 'People's Champion' just sums it all up brilliantly. Couldn't have said it any better myself. Enjoy your legacy," added Stuart.

Stuart's post is the latest backlash against the book, which made headlines for its most explosive claim, that the entire Australian team knew about the plan to tamper with the ball at Cape Town in 2018. Darren Lehmann, Australia's Test coach during the scandal, has rejected the claim outright.

That fallout followed Khawaja and Lehmann to Cairns on Sunday, where they lined up for the same side in the T20 Gold Clash. It was their first public appearance together since the book came out. During the national anthem, Team Cricket captain, former Australian players Mike Hussey and Matthew Hayden stood between them.

The crowd in Cairns was split over Khawaja, and he was greeted with a mix of boos and cheers. Khawaja, 39, struck 35 off 18 balls before being caught by former AFLW player and commentator Kate McCarthy. He walked off to the same mixed reception and appeared to lift his bat slightly towards the stands. Lehmann did not bat in Team Cricket's innings, so the two were spared any awkward meeting in the middle.

--IANS

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