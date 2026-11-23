Washington, Nov 23 (IANS) Microsoft President Brad Smith defended the need for data centres outside the United States after President Donald Trump threatened penalties on companies building them abroad, saying services used by businesses and consumers must operate close to their customers.

Smith distinguished between facilities used to train the most advanced artificial intelligence models and those providing everyday cloud services, including video streaming, gaming and business applications.

His remarks on CBS’s “Face the Nation” came as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that he had not discussed the details of Trump’s proposal with the president.

The debate has relevance for India, where Microsoft announced in December 2025 a $17.5 billion investment over 2026-2029 in cloud and AI infrastructure, skills and ongoing operations. Neither Smith nor Bessent identified India as a target of the proposed restrictions during their exchanges on the issue.

Smith said there was room to discuss keeping the training of the most advanced AI models in the United States. But he cautioned against treating all data centres alike.

“My sense is that the president is making an important point, but there's some critical nuance we need to think about as well,” he said.

Most data centres, he said, provide cloud services rather than train advanced AI systems. Cloud computing allows customers to use software, storage and processing power over a network instead of maintaining all the equipment themselves.

“They're cloud services to stream a video, play a video game, run your business. And those have to be located close to customers,” Smith said.

He added that such services increasingly include AI features, including in business applications and video games.

Using Finland as an example, Smith argued that facilities serving overseas customers could not simply be replaced by installations in the United States.

“You can't support Helsinki from New Jersey any more than you can keep the lights on in Helsinki from an electricity power plant in New Jersey,” he said. “Those have to be located locally.”

Trump at his Friday news conference said the United States would not allow data centres to move to other countries and threatened “tremendous penalties” against companies attempting to do so.

Asked how that policy would work, Bessent said he had attended the news conference but had not spoken to Trump afterwards.

“I haven't spoken to the president about that,” he said.

Bessent interpreted Trump’s concern as preventing a major transfer of technology overseas. He drew a comparison with semiconductor manufacturing, arguing that dependence on production abroad had created a strategic vulnerability that the administration was trying to address.

He also said technology companies needed to explain their plans better to Americans and rebuild trust with communities hosting data centres.

Microsoft’s previously announced India programme illustrates the scale of its international commitments. The company said the $17.5 billion plan would build on an earlier $3 billion commitment and support expansion of its cloud and AI infrastructure alongside training and ongoing operations.

That announcement included plans to expand data-centre regions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. It was a multiyear investment commitment, not a statement that the entire amount had already been spent.

Smith did not announce changes to those investments on Sunday. His central argument was that keeping advanced AI development in America and operating facilities near overseas customers were different questions requiring different policy decisions.

--IANS

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