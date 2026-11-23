Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Indian equity benchmarks started the week on a strong note, rising nearly 1 per cent in early trade on Monday, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows, a strengthening rupee, robust corporate earnings and attractive valuations in large-cap stocks.

Sensex advanced as much as 706.64 points or 0.84 per cent to 84,626.35. Nifty 50 climbed 192 points or 0.74 per cent to 25,992.60.

Most sectoral indices traded in positive territory with Nifty IT emerging as the top gainer and rising over 1 per cent.

Banking, financial services and auto sector indices were also trading positive.

In contrast, Nifty Metal was the lone major laggard and declined about 1 per cent.

Analysts attributed the rally to improving investor sentiment amid a sharp turnaround in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) activity.

"We are witnessing heightened volatility across markets, including equities, currencies and metals. While global equity markets are facing pressure from an AI-led technology selloff, India has significantly outperformed, supported by fairly valued large-cap stocks, rupee appreciation and stronger-than-expected earnings growth," they said.

According to NSDL data cited by analysts, FPIs have remained net buyers on all trading sessions this month, except for Muhurat Trading with cumulative purchases reaching Rs 1.14 lakh crore till November 20, marking a record monthly inflow.

Analysts said declining crude oil prices, improving corporate earnings, reasonable valuations in the banking sector and rupee strength against the dollar have reinforced foreign investor confidence in Indian equities.

“Nifty maintained a steady upward trajectory in the previous session, forming a strong bullish candle and closing near its intraday high. Immediate support is seen in the 25,700-25,750 zone, while resistance is placed at 26,000-26,100, as per the technical analysts.

Foreign institutional investors remained aggressive buyers in the previous session, purchasing equities worth Rs 10,308 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net sellers for the third consecutive session and offloaded shares worth Rs 4,859 crore.

In addition, Asian markets showed largely negative performance as Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI traded up to 5 per cent lower in early hours of the session.

--IANS

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