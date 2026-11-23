Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday said that the "roti-beti" ties between India and Nepal will further strengthen with the inauguration of the Saryu-Kamala Express, a new weekly train service connecting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur Dham in Nepal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah will virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express from New Delhi later in the day.

Taking to X, CM Yogi said, "A new golden chapter is about to be added to the enduring spiritual, cultural and 'roti-beti' ties between Awadh and Mithila. Today, a direct rail service between Ayodhya Dham, the sacred city of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham, the birthplace of Mother Janaki, will be inaugurated by the hands of India's illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji, and the Honourable Prime Minister of the friendly nation of Nepal, Balendra Shah ji."

"By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, I have the blessed opportunity to be present in Shri Ayodhya Dham to witness this sacred occasion, which brings the memories of the Treta Yuga to life," he said.

Stressing the strong ties between the two nations, the Chief Minister said, "This bond of affection and culture between India and Nepal, unbroken for ages, will now be further strengthened by modern rail connectivity. This historic initiative is a living testament to the esteemed Prime Minister's commitment to 'heritage and development' and 'Neighbourhood First'. It will make pilgrimages easier for millions of devotees in both countries and give fresh momentum to religious tourism, cultural unity and regional prosperity."

Extending heartfelt congratulations to all devotees of Lord Ram, CM Yogi called the railway line a "sacred gift that unites Awadh with Mithila!"

The railway service will establish an important link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition. Janakpur Dham is revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, while Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations.

The service will operate once a week, originating from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.

The new rail link is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers. It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes.

--IANS

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