Doha, Nov 23 (IANS) India A captain Tilak Varma refused to take personal satisfaction from his second successive century in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament, insisting that winning games remains his priority after his side suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Chasing 314, Tilak struck 100 off 149 deliveries but lacked support towards the end as India A were bowled out for 265 in 49.1 overs. The left-hander stitched together a crucial 112-run seventh-wicket partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (56), who helped revive the chase after India A had slipped to 129/5.

Reflecting on the batting effort, Tilak credited the contributions at the top and Shahbaz’s partnership but felt the outcome could have been different had the latter stayed longer.

“The way Abhishek started and in between again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game.”

Shahbaz’s dismissal in the 43rd over proved to be the turning point, with India A losing their remaining wickets in quick succession despite Tilak's continued resistance.

The skipper also pointed to the conditions and Pakistan A’s disciplined pace bowling, while admitting that losing consecutive wickets during the chase hurt India’s chances.

“Second half, it was slightly swinging, initially ten overs. Credit goes to those two fast bowlers who have bowled very good line and lengths. But at the same point, we lost back-to-back wickets in between. Otherwise we could have sealed the game in 48th over or 47th over.”

Asked whether his recent batting performances represented the best phase of his career, Tilak put the team’s result ahead of individual milestones.

“I won’t say, sir. For me, best is winning the game. If I won’t win the game, then it’s not best for me. But I always want to take as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game. But that’s my thing. If you are a captain for the team, then you should take that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. End of the day, God is kind and he has given that runs on me.”

Tilak’s century followed his previous hundred in the competition, but India A will now look to regroup after their first defeat of the campaign, having opened their tournament with a victory over Nepal.

--IANS

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