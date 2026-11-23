New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has witnessed a fundamental shift from temporary relief to removing the barriers that perpetuate poverty.

Reflecting on the latest World Bank report which showed that nearly 50 crore Indians had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023, while extreme poverty has been almost eradicated, FM Sitharaman said these figures captured the transformation “I had witnessed firsthand”.

“The Prime Minister has said that Viksit Bharat, like freedom, is a commitment that every Indian must live. Having achieved in ten years what remained unfulfilled for six decades, India can face the next twenty with confidence. With the resolve of 140 crore Indians, Viksit Bharat by 2047 is within our reach, and we together will get there,” FM Sitharaman said in an article posted on LinkedIn.

She said that for over six decades after Independence, eradicating mass poverty remained an unfulfilled promise.

“Even in the early 2010s, India was portrayed abroad as a home of enduring destitution, lagging in sanitation, nutrition, clean cooking fuel and banking. The prevailing prescription was simply to put money into the hands of the poor, and poverty would take care of itself,” the Finance Minister mentioned.

The last decade has overturned that belief.

Guided by Antyodaya, the welfare of the last person in the line, “our Government chose the harder path of addressing deprivations, household by household, ensuring development reached those who needed it most,” she noted.

“Our Government made every intervention targeted at those who needed it, focused on measurable outcomes and tailored to the deprivation it was meant to remove. There was no magic wand. Each scheme required careful identification of beneficiaries, effective delivery and follow-up until the last household was reached,” said FM Sitharaman.

PM Modi has personally and painstakingly monitored implementation, intervened at critical junctures to resolve bottlenecks, ensured follow-ups, and encouraged the use of technology to track delivery.

This sustained attention has helped translate policy into tangible improvements in people's lives, she wrote.

Under Swachh Bharat, access to household toilets has improved sanitation and helped avert an estimated 60,000-70,000 infant deaths a year.

Jal Jeevan Mission has expanded rural tap-water connections from about 3 crore households in 2019 to nearly 16 crore, sparing women and girls the long walk for water and reducing exposure to waterborne diseases.

“Ujjwala Yojana has enabled cleaner, smokeless kitchens, while PM Awas Yojana has provided the security and dignity of pucca homes. Ayushman Bharat, offering cashless hospital care, has strengthened financial protection against medical expenses. Together, they act as insurance against the shocks that once pushed families back into poverty, while lowering household expenditure and freeing time for work,” she highlighted.

Once, it was accepted that only 15 paise of every rupee sent from the exchequer reached the intended citizen. Direct Benefit Transfer has changed that. Over 59 crore Jan Dhan accounts enable benefits to reach recipients directly, without middlemen. Technology has made this possible at an unprecedented scale.

Under MUDRA, 60 crore loan accounts have been sanctioned, about two-thirds to women, while PM SVANidhi and PM Vishwakarma support street vendors and traditional artisans, she further stated..

Over 3.7 crore women have become Lakhpati Didis, with some going further to become Crorepati Didis. Others, trained as Namo Drone Didis, now provide drone-spraying services to farmers. Women once excluded from economic opportunity are building enterprises and livelihoods of their own.

“Yet this is no time to rest; the road to Viksit Bharat by 2047 brings its own challenges. The next phase builds on this progress to lift the few people still at the bottom of the ladder out of poverty, while ensuring those who have already risen keep advancing and never slip back,” the Finance Minister stressed.

--IANS

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