India can lead sustainable water management through nature-based innovation: Expert

Dalian (China), June 25 (IANS) India has the potential to become a global leader in sustainable wastewater management by adopting nature-inspired technologies that reduce energy consumption and improve water reuse, an expert said.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions -- known as Summer Davos -- , Bharathan said India’s growing wastewater challenge presents an opportunity for indigenous innovations to create environmental and economic impact.

He noted that nearly 80 per cent of the country’s sewage remains untreated, leading to severe pollution of rivers, lakes and other water bodies.

ECOSTP Technologies has developed a wastewater treatment solution inspired by biomimicry, a technique that imitates natural processes. The company has replicated the functioning of a cow’s stomach to treat sewage without the use of electricity, chemicals or mechanical equipment.

According to Bharathan, conventional sewage treatment systems rely heavily on aeration processes that require significant energy consumption and operational costs.

In contrast, the company’s gravity-based system uses specially developed bacteria and underground chambers that mimic the four compartments of a cow’s stomach -- the rumen, reticulum, omasum and abomasum -- to naturally treat wastewater.

The technology was developed in collaboration with IIT Jammu and is designed to convert sewage into reusable clean water without the need for operators, moving parts or continuous power supply. Bharathan said the company has treated more than 9 billion litres of wastewater across India through its installations.

The startup currently serves customers in 24 states and has expanded its presence to Bangladesh and the Maldives. The company is also entering African markets, including Mozambique and Kenya, to offer sustainable water treatment solutions.

Bharathan said India’s wastewater crisis is not merely a governance issue but a technological challenge, as existing treatment systems often remain expensive and energy-intensive. He added that nature-based solutions are particularly suited to Indian conditions and can play an important role in improving water conservation and reducing environmental pollution.

ECOSTP Technologies has been recognised under the Startup India initiative and received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company also received the Most Circular Economy Business Innovator Award and has been acknowledged for promoting sustainable and circular economy practices.

--IANS

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