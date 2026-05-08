India at forefront of global space transformation: Nidhi Khare

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) India is at the forefront of global space transformation and is steadily emerging as a major hub for innovation and private sector participation in the space industry, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, has said, it was announced on Friday.

Addressing the opening plenary of the 35th ISO TC 20/SC 14 meeting on ‘Space Systems and Operations’ here, Khare has highlighted that the importance of international collaboration in developing global standards for the space ecosystem, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

“It is a matter of immense pride for India to host this meeting as we stand at the forefront of global space transformation,” she said.

Khare noted that major policy reforms and the establishment of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) have laid the foundation for India’s emergence as a global space hub.

According to her, the reforms have created opportunities for startups as well as established industries to expand their participation in the country’s rapidly growing space sector.

She added that standards developed through international collaboration and shared expertise would play a crucial role in ensuring that space activities remain safe, sustainable and inclusive.

The international meeting hosted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the national standards body of India, has brought together delegates from several countries, including representatives from national standards bodies, international space agencies, industry and academia.

BIS Director General Sanjay Garg underlined the importance of standardisation in strengthening quality, safety and global competitiveness in India’s expanding space industry.

He said BIS is working to align Indian standards with international frameworks to support the evolving needs of the sector and help Indian private companies compete globally.

According to Garg, hosting the ISO meeting in India would also enable Indian experts to participate directly in the global standardisation process, strengthening both domestic capabilities and international cooperation.

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said India’s space ecosystem is witnessing transformative growth driven by policy reforms and increasing private sector participation.

He stressed the importance of robust global standards in supporting innovation, building industry confidence and helping India integrate more deeply into the global space economy.

--IANS

ag/