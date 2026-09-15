India approves 12 chip projects with investment commitments over Rs 1.64 lakh crore

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The Centre has approved 12 semiconductor projects across six states with investment commitments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore, a government factsheet said on Tuesday ahead of the SEMICON India 2026, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

The projects span silicon and compound semiconductor fabrication, display fabrication and advanced packaging with three facilities already commencing commercial production as the government seeks to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, the factsheet said.

The three-day event will bring together global semiconductor companies, policymakers, investors and other industry stakeholders.

However, the Semicon India programme was launched in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. In July 2026, the Centre approved Semicon 2.0 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore.

Semicon 2.0 focuses on six areas -- chip design, semiconductor equipment & materials, fabrication facilities, advanced packaging, research & development and talent development.

Moreover, electronics production rose from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while electronics exports increased from around Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore during the period.

Mobile phone production increased from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 6.27 lakh crore over the same period, while mobile phone exports rose from about Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

India now produces 99.2 per cent of the mobile phones it uses and has moved from being a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones.

The electronics manufacturing sector currently supports around 2.5 million jobs, according to the government.

The government has set a target of developing a pool of 85,000 skilled semiconductor engineers during the decade.

Under the Chips to Startup programme, electronic design automation tools have been deployed across 320 academic institutions, with more than 68,000 students trained so far.

Separately, 24 semiconductor design projects have been approved for financial support, while 105 startups and micro, small and medium enterprises have received EDA tool support under the Design Linked Incentive scheme.

The centre has extended its facilities to more than one lakh engineers from over 500 organisations, including 400 academic institutions and 100 startups.

“On the fifth day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition,” the government said.

--IANS

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