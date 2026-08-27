India and Vietnam hold discussions on translating high-level commitments into concrete results

Hanoi, Aug 27 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday met Lt. Gen. Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Defence, Security, and External Affairs of Vietnam and discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation during his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

“A valuable exchange of views with H.E. Sn. Lt. Gen. Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Defence, Security, and External Affairs. India and Vietnam have committed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the parliamentary framework,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

He also had an interaction with tour operators in Vietnam and noted that there is immense potential to boost two-way tourism between India and Vietnam.

“Had a very useful interaction with the leading tour operators of Vietnam in Hanoi. India and Vietnam share immense potential to boost two-way tourism, which remains a key driver of our people-to-people connect,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

Earlier, MoS Margherita interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vietnam and appreciated their contribution to strengthening friendly ties between both countries.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Vietnam. Appreciated their immense contribution to strengthening the close, friendly ties between India and Vietnam. Their energy and affection reflect the vibrant people-to-people ties between our nations," MoS Margherita stated on X.

Margherita also delivered the keynote address at the International Conference on the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), Hanoi.

"Following the address, had a fruitful meeting with Dr. Le Van Loi, President of VASS, to discuss strengthening academic and research collaboration between India and Vietnam," he stated on X.

Earlier in the day, MoS Margherita called on Vietnam’s Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and thanked him for his guidance on advancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations and translating high-level commitments into concrete results.

During the meeting, Margherita conveyed warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while recalling the successful visit of Vietnam’s President To Lam to India, which marked the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Vietnam. Conveyed warm wishes on behalf of PM Narendra Modi. Recalled the successful State Visit of General Secretary & President To Lam to India and the elevation of the relationship to ‘Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’. Thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance on how to translate high-level commitments into tangible outcomes,” MoS Margherita stated.

After concluding his engagements in Vietnam, MoS Margherita will be on an official visit to Laos from August 28-29, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Later, he will visit Palau on September 1-2 to attend the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting with Dialogue Partners, being held as part of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings.

–IANS

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