India and UN discuss cooperation in peacekeeping operations, achieving SDGs

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India and the United Nations (UN) on Thursday held discussions on cooperation in peacekeeping operations, climate change, disaster risk reduction, reform of the UN, managing the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The discussions were held during a meeting between Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met Deputy Secretary General of UN, Ms. Amina J Mohammed, and held wide ranging discussions on India-United Nations cooperation and collaboration to achieve SDG goals, manage the transformational impact of AI, peacekeeping operations, climate change, disaster risk reduction and reform of the UN," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Mohammed arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India. Ahead of her arrival, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that she will be meeting senior government officials in India to discuss UN-Indian cooperation and India's engagement in advancing sustainable development goals.

The Deputy Secretary General will also meet students at the Indian Institute of Technology to discuss opportunities and challenges to leverage digital innovation in support of the SDGs.

On August 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar interacted with Permanent Representatives of the UN from 17 countries who were visiting India on a study tour.

"Delighted to interact with Permanent Representatives of the United Nations from 17 countries, visiting India on a study tour. As the global order transforms, reformed multilateralism reflecting the aspirations of the Global South is the need of the hour," EAM Jaishankar said on Tuesday on social media platform X.

"Our discussions also touched upon technology, maritime safety, peacekeeping, development partnership and disaster response. Wish them a pleasant stay in India," he added.

In July, EAM Jaishankar launched India's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028–29 term in New York, outlining New Delhi's vision for a more representative, effective and future-ready global order.

Highlighting India's broader vision for global governance, the EAM said: "India's focus will be on working for a secure, peaceful and equitable world. A world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure. A world where peacekeeping is ready for contemporary and future challenges, a world where multilateralism reflects contemporary realities and provides effective solutions, not remain on high standards, a world where the promise of technologies is fulfilled."

He added that India's approach would be rooted in SHANTI — Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity -- and would focus on strengthening the voice of the Global South in matters relating to international peace and security.

--IANS

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