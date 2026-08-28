India and Sri Lanka review ongoing initiatives, new project proposals to deepen partnership

Colombo/New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mahishini Colonne on Friday reviewed the ongoing initiatives of the India-Sri Lanka Foundation and examined new project proposals to deepen bilateral ties across various sectors.

The two officials reviewed the work as they co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation (ISLF) in New Delhi on Friday.

The ISLF is a trust fund set up by the Governments of India and Sri Lanka which provides funds for projects aimed at fostering ties between the two nations through enhancement of economic, scientific, educational, technical and cultural cooperation. The Foundation was established in 1998 by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of India and Sri Lanka.

"Today, co-chaired the 41st Board Meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Foundation in New Delhi, along with High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Mahishini Colonne. Board Members Mohan Kumar, Ashok Malik and Prasad Kariyawasam also attended the meeting," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"The meeting reviewed the foundation’s ongoing initiatives and examined new project proposals to deepen India-Sri Lanka ties across education, culture, science, technology, and other areas," he added.

On August 6, India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Maitrey Kulkarni, handed over more Bailey bridges to Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Upali Samarasinghe.

These bridges will be installed by engineers of the Indian Army in Sri Lanka, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development.

"The next set of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, was handed over today by the Deputy High Commissioner Maitrey Kulkarni to Hon. Upali Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

"Part of India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package, these bridges will be installed across Sri Lanka by Indian Army engineers, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development," it added.

On August 5, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to Sri Lanka under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'Vision MAHASAGAR' during his official visit to the island nation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

During the visit, the Foreign Secretary called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath. He also held discussions with Foreign Secretary Aruni Ranaraja. Foreign Secretary also met with Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa and had separate meetings with leaders of the Sri Lankan Tamil and Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community.

During his meetings, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the ongoing cooperation on bilateral issues and projects between India and Sri Lanka.

--IANS

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