India and Myanmar discuss enhancing maritime security in Bay of Bengal

Naypyitaw, May 5 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held a meeting with Myanmar Navy's Commander-in-Chief Admiral Htein Win in Naypyitaw, discussing aspects related to growing bilateral ties. Talks also focused on advancing naval engagements between both countries, including on maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability.

"As part of the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, held discussions with Adm Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Navy at Nay Pyi Taw on 04 May 26. On arrival, CNS was received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Myanmar Navy. The meeting marks a significant milestone to foster deeper navy to navy ties and enhancing maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region - MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson for Indian Navy posted on X.

"Both Principals discussed aspects related to growing India - Myanmar relations and advancing Navy-to-Navy engagements with a focus on maritime engagement opportunities, capacity building, training exchanges and Mobile Training Teams (MTTs), hydrography, and enhancing interoperability. The interaction highlighted shared perspectives on Maritime Security and the need for collaborative approaches to address emerging asymmetric threats at sea," the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Admiral Tripathi met Myanmar's Defence Minister General Htun Aung and discussed the current canvas of bilateral ties.

CNS Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to wrap up his four-day official visit to Myanmar later on Tuesday.

"As part of his ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, called on H.E. General Htun Aung, Minister of Defence of Myanmar. Discussions reviewed the current canvas of bilateral ties and identified priorities, while also underscoring the strategic-level impact of India–Myanmar defence engagement in promoting regional stability and security," Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.

"The exchange included ongoing bilateral activities and further avenues of collaboration, reflecting a steady, forward-looking partnership with growing strategic convergence between the two sides," the statement added.

On Sunday, Admiral Tripathi met Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command chief Rear Admiral Aung Aung Naing and Training Command chief, Rear Admiral Khun Aung Kyaw with discussions focused on strengthening navy-to-navy cooperation, bolstering the existing defence partnership, and augmenting operational engagements.

The two sides also spoke about issues related to enhancing training cooperation and future avenues of collaboration.

"During the ongoing visit to Myanmar, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS was received at the Central Naval Command Headquarters, Yangon with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. CNS held discussions with RAdm Aung Aung Naing, Commander, Central Naval Command, Myanmar Navy, and RAdm Khun Aung Kyaw, Commander, Naval Training Command," the Indian Navy spokesperson stated on X.

"Issues related to strengthening navy-to-navy cooperation, bolstering existing defence partnership, augmenting operational engagements, maritime security, and promoting shared goals for a stable and secure maritime environment were discussed. Aspects related to enhancing training cooperation and future avenues of collaboration were deliberated, emphasising the commitment to enhancing interoperability, and training exchange programmes," the spokesperson added.

Admiral Tripathi also visited the Naval Training Command in Myanmar, where he handed over various projects executed with Indian assistance.

"At the Naval Training Command, CNS was briefed on Myanmar Navy's training infrastructure and ongoing initiatives between the two navies including the effectiveness of Mobile Training Team MTTs reaffirming India’s commitment to capacity building and professional exchanges. CNS formally handed over various projects executed with Gol assistance, including the Containerised Small Arms Simulator and the Rigid Inflatable Boat, for augmentation of maritime security in the Bay of Bengal region, in keeping with the vision of MAHASAGAR," the spokesperson posted on X.

According to the Indian Navy, the visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the longstanding India-Myanmar bonds of friendship, anchored on mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment for Maritime Security and Stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

--IANS

akl/as