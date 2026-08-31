August 31, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) India and Israel should expand cooperation beyond traditional defence and institutional partnership to build an ecosystem of innovation, research and industry around Cognitive Warfare, a new report has said.

The report from the Times of Israel argued that artificial intelligence is transforming technology and augmenting the cognitive capabilities of users, reshaping how information, narratives and influence operate in modern conflicts.

To tackle conflicts in this new cognitive environment a new ecosystem is necessary– one that brings together governments, industry, academia, startups, and independent research, the publication said.

The past few years have been marked by conflict, uncertainty, and rapid geopolitical change for both Israel and India, and countries experienced rising instances of Information Warfare, Narrative Warfare, Psychological Operations (PsyOps), and Cognitive Warfare.

These wars will be fought as much in digital and cognitive spaces as on physical battlefields and they target public perception, strategic communication, and governmental decision-making.

"The real challenge lies in embracing the Spirit of Acceptance – the willingness to rethink established assumptions, redesign strategies, and build new frameworks that reflect the realities of an AI-driven cognitive environment," the report noted.

Such a spirit can accelerate cooperation beyond traditional security collaboration towards building a new ecosystem of research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and business around Cognitive Warfare.

The report mentioned Cognitive Warfare Agency (CWA) an independent research initiative to study the evolving intersection of AI, Cognitive Warfare, and strategic communication.

CWA aims to advance India–Israel cooperation in cognitive warfare through developing research, frameworks, and collaborative initiatives that help governments, institutions, businesses, and international partners prepare for an increasingly cognitive future.

The report urged both countries to grab the unique opportunity to develop strategies for Cognitive Warfare as a security imperative, and as an emerging domain of innovation, entrepreneurship, and business.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

PM Modi and Kyrgyz President discuss ways to add momentum to Strategic Partnership (Ld)

PM Modi and Kyrgyz President discuss ways to add momentum to Strategic Partnership (Ld)

DPL: Thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up; Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well, says Dabas

DPL: Thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up; Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well, says Dabas

In meeting with PM Modi, Pezeshkian calls for intensifying efforts to establish peace in region

In meeting with PM Modi, Pezeshkian calls for intensifying efforts to establish peace in region

Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi dazzles, Mukesh strikes twice as East Zone keep Central to 45/3

Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi dazzles, Mukesh strikes twice as East Zone keep Central to 45/3

Shooter Kedarling sets sights on Olympic medal after accidental journey to Asian Games

Shooter Kedarling sets sights on Olympic medal after accidental journey to Asian Games

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

Q1 GDP booster: India stays on track as world’s fastest growing major economy

Q1 GDP booster: India stays on track as world’s fastest growing major economy

Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan

Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan

India opener Mayank Agarwal signs four-game County Championship deal with Durham

India opener Mayank Agarwal signs four-game County Championship deal with Durham