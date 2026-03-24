India and Iceland discuss issues of common interest, parliamentary exchanges

Reykjavik, March 24 (IANS) Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George called on Iceland Parliament Speaker, Thorunn Sveinbjarnardottir on Tuesday, discussing issues of common interest and parliamentary exchanges.

In a statement shared on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on the Speaker of Alþingi - the Parliament of Iceland, Mrs Thorunn Sveinbjarnardottir today."

"They discussed issues of common interest in bilateral, regional and multilateral relations, as well as the importance of parliamentary exchanges," he added.

On Monday, India and Iceland held fourth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Iceland's Reykajvik and reviewed bilateral cooperation. The two sides agreed to strengthen the bilateral ties further in the areas of trade and investment, renewable including geothermal energy, fisheries and people-to-people ties.

Sibi George and Permanent Secretary of State in Iceland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martin Eyjólfsson, co-chaired the meeting.

"4th India-Iceland Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in Reykajvik, Iceland today. Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired FOC along with Permanent Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Martin Eyjólfsson," Jaiswal posted on X.

"They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and agreed to strengthen it further in the areas of trade & investment, renewable including geothermal energy, fisheries and people-to-people ties. They underscored that the India-EFTA-TEPA has opened a new chapter in economic & commercial ties and agreed to deepen the momentum of business linkages. The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

On March 22, Sibi George met Iceland's Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir and discussed issues of bilateral, regional and multilateral interest.

Following their meeting, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X wrote, "Secretary (West) Sibi George called on Foreign Minister of Iceland, Ms. Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir. They discussed issues of bilateral, regional and multilateral interest, also the positive progress made in bilateral engagement in recent years, especially in sectors such as geothermal, fisheries and clean energy. The implementation of India-EFTA TEPA was also discussed."

--IANS

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