India and Germany discuss Ukraine conflict and Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, on Thursday held a conversation regarding the Ukraine conflict and the situation around Strait of Hormuz.

“A useful conversation with FM Johann Wadephul of Germany. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its global impact. Also discussed the Strait of Hormuz situation,” the EAM stated on X.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha briefed EAM Jaishankar on the situation in the Black Sea during a phone conversation and discussed ways to restore the freedom of navigation in the area.

This came as the Black Sea has escalated into a highly volatile economic and military choke point. Both Russia and Ukraine are launching intensive, daily attacks on each other's commercial shipping, port infrastructure, and energy pipelines.

"I had a phone call with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. I briefed him on the difficult situation in the Black Sea as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine and intensified attacks on our ports and maritime routes," said Sybiha in a post on X.

He said that the attacks on the ships in the Black Sea not only affect Ukrainian food exports but also pose a direct threat to millions of families worldwide.

"I underscored that Russia's attempts to disrupt Ukrainian food exports pose a direct threat to global food security, reaching far beyond our region and putting millions of families worldwide at risk."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister mentioned that both sides discussed ways to "restore and secure freedom of navigation" in the Black Sea.

"We also spoke about the development of Ukraine–India bilateral cooperation and ways to advance our mutually beneficial agenda. We coordinated our upcoming contacts and agreed to remain in close touch," Sybiha added.

EAM Jaishankar said that he appreciated the conversation with Sybiha and reaffirmed India's stance on dialogue and diplomacy.

"Appreciate the conversation this evening with Ukraine FM Andrii Sybiha. Our discussion focused on the resumption of commerce in the Black Sea, ensuring the safety and security of all seafarers and commercial shipping. India remains a steadfast advocate of dialogue and diplomacy," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

–IANS

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