Ambassador Doraiswami visits Tibet to review arrangements for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from India

Tibet, June 11 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami arrived in Lhasa, the historical, cultural, and spiritual capital of Tibet, on Thursday to jointly review arrangements made by local government authorities for Indian pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY).

"Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and colleagues from the Embassy arrived in Lhasa today on a first visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region, including to jointly review arrangements made by local government authorities for Indian pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra," the Embassy of India in Beijing wrote on X.

The official Yatris are scheduled to arrive later this month.

Ambassador Doraiswami was received at Lhasa Airport by Yang Lahong, Deputy Director General of Foreign Affairs Office of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"The Ambassador later met Zhao Peng, Vice Chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region, who provided a detailed briefing on the facilities and preparations for the pilgrims," the Embassy said.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar conducted the computerised draw for the selection of Yatris for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) 2026.

"The 2026 edition of the KMY will commence in June and conclude in August. A total of 1,000 Yatris have been selected through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The selected Yatris will travel in 20 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, through the Lipulekh and Nathu La passes. Both routes are now fully motorable and involve very little trekking," the MEA said.

The entire process for KMY, organised by the MEA in coordination with the Chinese government, commencing from online application till selection of Yatris, is a fully computerised process.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, being significant to Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, also holds religious importance for the Jains and the Buddhists. It was suspended from 2020 till the summer of 2025 following the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent non-renewal of Yatra arrangements by the Chinese side.

According to the MEA, KMY is a very arduous and physically challenging yatra. Yatris have to trek through areas which are as high as 19,500 feet in altitude under inhospitable conditions.

It is organised with the support of the state governments of Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Sikkim, and the cooperation of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) and their associated organisations provide logistical support and facilities for each batch of yatris in India.

--IANS

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