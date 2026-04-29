India accelerates green energy push, targets 500 GW capacity by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) India is rapidly advancing its clean energy transition, with a target of achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed power capacity by 2030, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the ‘Resilient Futures Summit 2026’ in the national capital, Joshi highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made significant strides in the renewable energy sector.

“India has already achieved its goal of sourcing 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources -- five years ahead of schedule -- demonstrating the government’s ability to surpass its own targets,” Joshi stated.

“Nearly 30 per cent of India’s electricity is now generated from a mix of renewable sources, including wind, solar, battery storage, and pumped storage,” he noted.

He added that during peak demand periods, almost two-thirds of the country’s power requirement was recently met through renewable energy, underscoring both increased generation capacity and improved transmission efficiency.

Joshi described this progress as a major “success story” for India. “India is aggressively expanding its energy capacity and is on track to meet key milestones by 2027,” he stated.

“While substantial capacity has already been installed, significant work remains, which the government aims to complete through a utility-led model,” Joshi stated.

He also underlined India’s remarkable progress in solar and green energy over the past few years, adding that several large-scale projects are currently underway and will continue to drive growth in the sector.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Joshi said that India has recorded its best-ever annual increase in wind energy capacity with a historic 6.1 GW addition during 2025–26.

“India currently ranks fourth globally in wind energy, with more than 56.1 GW installed capacity and an additional 28 GW under implementation, the Union Minister said in his address at the foundation day event of the Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) on April 22.

--IANS

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