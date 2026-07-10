India 'A' to tour Nepal for three-match T20 series in December

Edinburgh, July 10 (IANS) The India 'A' men's cricket team will tour Nepal for a three-match T20 series in December this year, said Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) in a statement on Friday. All three fixtures of the series will be staged at the Tribhuvan University (TU) International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

The tour was finalized on the sidelines of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland, following a meeting between Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) President Chatur Bahadur Chand, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia.

According to the schedule agreed upon by the two boards, India 'A' will take on Nepal in the first game on December 9. The subsequent second and third T20 matches are scheduled to be played on December 11 and December 13 respectively.

The series will offer Nepal a huge opportunity to test their skills against a formidable Indian A squad likely to comprise of top Indian Premier League (IPL) performers and fringe players in the senior men’s T20I team.

The development on the back of a close working relationship between the BCCI and the CAN in recent years. Notably, ahead of last year's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, the Nepal men's team underwent an intensive preparatory camp at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru

The Nepal team had previously played tri-series games against Gujarat and Baroda domestic teams as part of their 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup preparations. They also trained at the CoE and played a couple of warm-up games before traveling to the West Indies and USA for the mega event and later came back to the high-performance facility to train for Cricket World Cup League 2 games.

--IANS

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