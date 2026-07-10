David Beckham pens heartfelt wish for 'perfect daughter' Harper Beckham: Lucky to have you

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Former footballer David Beckham used social media to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for his 'perfect daughter' Harper Beckham, who turned 15 years old on Friday.

He said that he is lucky to have a daughter like Harper in his life, who is sweet, kind, and a beautiful human being.

Uploading a couple of rare photographs with his daughter, Beckham, wrote on his official Instagram handle, "My Pretty Lady is turning 15 today...You are the perfect daughter , sweet , kind & a beautiful human with the best personality just like daddy...we love you so much and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives , have the best day ever @harperbeckham @victoriabeckham thank you (sic)."

David's better half, Victoria Beckham, also wished her daughter on her special day, saying that she is extremely proud of the person Harper has turned out to be.

Calling her daughter her 'best friend', the former member of the Spice Girls went on to write, "@harperbeckham, I cannot even begin to express how much I love and adore you and how incredibly proud I am to be your mummy – it has been the greatest joy to see you blossom into a young lady. You are a kind, gentle, funny and beautiful soul, inside and out! You are my best friend and you inspire me every day!! I love you more than I could ever put into words and I am so grateful to be your mummy! Happy Birthday (red heart emoji)."

Victoria's post also included a few precious moments with the teenager over the years.

For those who do not know, David Beckham and Victoria Adams got married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland on July 4, 1999.

The couple is blessed with four children- sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and daughter Harper.

-IANS

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