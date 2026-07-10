Indians contribute an ‘outsized’ 8.6 pc of New Zealand GDP: Report

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Indians living in New Zealand made an outsized contribution to the country’s economy equivalent to 8.6 per cent of gross domestic product in the year to March 2025, a report has said.

Indians added an estimated $37.3 billion to the New Zealand GDP during the period, the report from New Zealand-based RNZ said, citing figures revealed by the Waitākere Indian Association.

The study, supported by the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Indian High Commission, found the community supported 2,20,910 full‑time equivalent jobs during the period.

Nearly three‑quarters of the community's measured economic contribution came through Indian‑owned businesses.

The defining characteristics of the Indian community - relatively young with higher qualification levels and a growing number who are self-employed - suggested its economic contribution to the country will continue to grow.

Census and administrative data showed that 2,92,092 people of Indian heritage in New Zealand in 2023, made Indians the country’s third‑largest ethnic group, constituting almost 6 per cent of the population.

The small population share suggested Kiwi Indians make an outsized economic contribution relative to their population share.

"Kiwi Indian households contribute a further quarter through their consumption, while Indian international students and Indian visitors together make up the remaining 2 percent," the report said, adding that only 34,000 Kiwi Indian businesses were present in FY24.

The Indian community contributed an estimated $10 billion to the country's economy in 2019, which was roughly 3.3 percent of total GDP at the time.

Pratima Namasivayam, chief executive of the Ministry of Ethnic Communities, said the findings showed a growing, highly qualified Indian community which is becoming increasingly entrepreneurial and making a significant impact across New Zealand's economy.

Census 2023 data showed Kiwi Indians aged 15 or above received a median personal income of $51,600 per annum — the highest among all ethnicities— compared with the national average of $41,500.

—IANS

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