July 10, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Indians contribute an ‘outsized’ 8.6 pc of New Zealand GDP: Report

Indians contribute an ‘outsized’ 8.6 pc of New Zealand GDP: Report

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Indians living in New Zealand made an outsized contribution to the country’s economy equivalent to 8.6 per cent of gross domestic product in the year to March 2025, a report has said.

Indians added an estimated $37.3 billion to the New Zealand GDP during the period, the report from New Zealand-based RNZ said, citing figures revealed by the Waitākere Indian Association.

The study, supported by the Ministry of Ethnic Communities and the Indian High Commission, found the community supported 2,20,910 full‑time equivalent jobs during the period.

Nearly three‑quarters of the community's measured economic contribution came through Indian‑owned businesses.

The defining characteristics of the Indian community - relatively young with higher qualification levels and a growing number who are self-employed - suggested its economic contribution to the country will continue to grow.

Census and administrative data showed that 2,92,092 people of Indian heritage in New Zealand in 2023, made Indians the country’s third‑largest ethnic group, constituting almost 6 per cent of the population.

The small population share suggested Kiwi Indians make an outsized economic contribution relative to their population share.

"Kiwi Indian households contribute a further quarter through their consumption, while Indian international students and Indian visitors together make up the remaining 2 percent," the report said, adding that only 34,000 Kiwi Indian businesses were present in FY24.

The Indian community contributed an estimated $10 billion to the country's economy in 2019, which was roughly 3.3 percent of total GDP at the time.

Pratima Namasivayam, chief executive of the Ministry of Ethnic Communities, said the findings showed a growing, highly qualified Indian community which is becoming increasingly entrepreneurial and making a significant impact across New Zealand's economy.

Census 2023 data showed Kiwi Indians aged 15 or above received a median personal income of $51,600 per annum — the highest among all ethnicities— compared with the national average of $41,500.

—IANS

aar/ag

LATEST NEWS

India’s costliest street Khan Market see rents climb 9 pc in Q1

India’s costliest street Khan Market see rents climb 9 pc in Q1

Telangana govt to support Archery Premier League to accelerate growth of the sport

Telangana govt to support Archery Premier League to accelerate growth of the sport

8000 medical procedures carried out by India's HADR mission in Venezuela during 'Operation Amistad’

8000 medical procedures carried out by India's HADR mission in Venezuela during 'Operation Amistad’

Shivamogga Yodhas tame Mysore Warriors by seven wickets to book qualifier 2 berth

Shivamogga Yodhas tame Mysore Warriors by seven wickets to book qualifier 2 berth

Oriental Cup 2026: DPS Vasant Vihar, DPS RK Puram win big as QF line-up gets firmed up

Oriental Cup 2026: DPS Vasant Vihar, DPS RK Puram win big as QF line-up gets firmed up

ADB lowers Pakistan's FY27 growth outlook to 3.7 pc: Report

ADB lowers Pakistan's FY27 growth outlook to 3.7 pc: Report

David Beckham pens heartfelt wish for 'perfect daughter' Harper Beckham: Lucky to have you

David Beckham pens heartfelt wish for 'perfect daughter' Harper Beckham: Lucky to have you

Indians contribute an ‘outsized’ 8.6 pc of New Zealand GDP: Report

Indians contribute an ‘outsized’ 8.6 pc of New Zealand GDP: Report

Over 24 Christian families forced to flee homes in Pakistan's Punjab over blasphemy accusations: Report (File image)

Over 24 Christian families forced to flee homes in Pakistan's Punjab over blasphemy accusations: Report

EAM Jaishankar and Omani FM discuss bilateral ties, developments in Gulf

EAM Jaishankar and Omani FM discuss bilateral ties, developments in Gulf