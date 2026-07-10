Over 24 Christian families forced to flee homes in Pakistan's Punjab over blasphemy accusations: Report

Islamabad, July 10 (IANS) Over 24 Christian families have been forced to flee their homes in Pakistan after allegations of blasphemy against a pastor living in the US sparked fears of mob violence, a report has highlighted.

Joseph Nayyar, a human rights advocate, said tensions erupted in Jhulan village of Gujranwala division in Punjab province on July 3 after announcements from loudspeakers in mosques accused Pastor Sajeel Robin of sharing videos on social media that were considered against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Robin, a native of the village, is now living in the US, according to a report in The Christian Post.

"Pastor Sajeel Robin, who settled in the US a couple of years ago, frequently posts videos featuring religious debates with Muslims and discussions on Islam," Nayyar said.

"His uncle, Shamaun Masih, and younger brother, Nabeel Robin, who still live in the village, reportedly shared some of those videos in WhatsApp groups. After local clerics became aware of the content, they began making announcements from mosque loudspeakers calling on people to act against what they described as ‘blasphemous content,’" he added.

Around 35 to 40 Christian families reside in Jhulan village. After the announcements in the mosque, police advised Christian families to leave their homes as a precaution against possible violence, according to Nayyar.

He said that majority of Christian families fled the village with just the belongings they could carry. "Meanwhile, police took Pastor Sajeel’s father, Robin Masih, and his maternal uncle, Shamaun Masih, into protective custody, while his brother, Nabeel Robin, went into hiding to avoid arrest," the Christian Post quoted him as saying.

Nayyar said that local clerics and Muslim community leaders submitted a signed statement to police saying that they were "pardoning" Robin and Shamaun Masih after the two men issued an unconditional apology and publicly distanced themselves from Sajeel Robin. After the agreement, Christian families were able to return to their homes in the village, The Christian Post reported.

Last week, the Christian community in Pakistan's Lahore mourned the death of Amir Peter, who died in prison while awaiting trial on a blasphemy charge, renewing concerns over the misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan and the prolonged detention of people accused under the controversial legislation, a report detailed.

On July 1, Amir Peter (60), who is the brother of Capuchin priest Fr. Henry Paul, died in prison after experiencing medical complications during detention. He was arrested on July 19, 2025 after local businessmen allegedly registered a false blasphemy complaint against him. He was kept in custody despite his deteriorating physical and mental condition, Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) reported.

The Capuchin Friars in Lahore and the Christian organisation Christians True Spirit provided legal assistance to Amir Peter and had filed a petition, requesting his release on medical grounds. However, he died before the court could announce verdict on the petition, Radio Veritas Asia (RVA) reported.

Fr. Qaisar Feroz, OFM Cap, spokesperson for the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Pakistan, said, "The Catholic community mourns the loss of a man whose life was tragically cut short by a flawed legal process." He further said that the authorities ignored his condition and he was denied urgent medical care that he needed.

--IANS

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