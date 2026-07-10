EAM Jaishankar and Omani FM discuss bilateral ties, developments in Gulf

Muscat, July 10 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterpart from Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, in Muscat on Friday, discussing bilateral ties and developments in the Gulf.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed India's appreciation for Oman government for the prompt assistance extended to Indian seafarers during the recent regional developments. The two ministers also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Delighted to meet Omani FM Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi in Muscat today, and hold discussions on various facets of our cooperation. Focused on trade, investments, connectivity, maritime, technology, defence and cyber and AI domains. Had a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in the Gulf, and efforts to ensure peace and stability. Our discussions reflected the trust and strength of our strategic partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi noted that longstanding maritime ties between India and Oman have connected people of both nations and provides a strong foundation for friendship between the two nations.

"Pleased to welcome India’s External Affairs Minister H.E S Jaishankar to Muscat. Important discussion on intensive diplomacy to secure freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz, we are grateful for India’s support. Longstanding maritime ties between Oman and India have connected our peoples for centuries and continue to provide a strong foundation for our partnership," Albusaidi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar interacted with members of Indian diaspora in Oman and appreciated their role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"A good interaction with members of Indian diaspora in Oman this morning. Their enthusiasm in strengthening India - Oman relations was palpable. Appreciated their many contributions to the society as well as to India-Oman partnership," he posted on X.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Oman after concluding his visit to Kuwait. Oman is the fourth stop of EAM Jaishankar's six-nation visit, following which, he will travel to New York and Brussels.

"Glad to arrive in Oman today. Appreciate the warm reception by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of Oman's Foreign Ministry," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

--IANS

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