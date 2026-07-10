5th T20I: When and where to watch ENG vs IND, know all details

Southampton, July 10 (IANS) India will look to end their losing streak when they take on hosts England in the fifth and final match of the T20I series at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

After suffering a crushing nine-wicket defeat in Bristol, Shreyas Iyer's side trail the five-match series 3-0, with the opening game having been washed out. They will look to avoid the whitewash on English soil for the first time and get a consolation win.

India's batting has let them down on the tour. After slipping to another shaky start in the 4th T20I, Iyer's unbeaten 80 almost single-handedly carried the visitors to 158/7. But the total proved nowhere near enough as Harry Brook and Phil Salt dismantled the attack with an unbeaten 151-run partnership, chasing the target with 37 balls to spare.

England, on the other side, is leaving no stones unturned to dismantle the visitors with sheer pace and an attacking mindset. Harry Brook's side is looking like a well-oiled machine, with both batters and bowlers contributing to their success.

India and England have faced each other in 34 T20Is, with India holding a narrow edge with 18 victories compared to England's 15 wins, while one match ended without a result. Their first-ever T20I meeting came on September 19, 2007, when India emerged victorious. The most recent encounter was on July 9, 2026, with England registering a comprehensive win to take an unassailable lead in the ongoing series.

When: Saturday, July 11 at 7:00 PM IST

Where: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Where to watch: Sony Sports Network TV channels and live-streaming on JioHotstar

Squads:

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar.

England: Harry Brook (c), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles.

--IANS

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