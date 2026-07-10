PM Modi lauds diaspora in NZ for keeping Indian cultural heritage vibrant across generations, continents

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian diaspora for preserving India's cultural heritage across generations and continents while strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand

Sharing the glimpses of the Indian cultural performances on X, PM Modi posted: “Delighted to witness a vibrant celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage during the community welcome in Auckland this evening. The performances showcased the cultures of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music and a stirring rendition of Vande Mataram."

“I compliment our diaspora for keeping India’s cultural heritage vibrant across generations and continents and for strengthening the enduring people-to-people bonds between India and New Zealand,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the musical rendition by the Naad Vocal Ensemble, saying such cultural performances serve as a bridge between people and embody the growing warmth in India-New Zealand relations.

“Delighted to witness the wonderful performance by the Naad Vocal Ensemble. Music has a unique ability to bring people together and today’s performance beautifully reflected the warmth and depth of India-New Zealand friendship,” PM Modi posted on X.

Highlighting the warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at the Hotel in Auckland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted: “The reception featured vibrant performances of classical music and dance traditions from across India, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage and diversity.”

Prime Minister Modi said that he was deeply moved by the warm welcome accorded to him by the Indian community in New Zealand. He said that the enthusiasm on display reflected the Indian diaspora's enduring connection with India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The love and affection of the New Zealand's Indian community touched me deeply. They have waited four decades for the visit of an Indian Prime Minister and their extraordinary enthusiasm and warmth were visible today. Their bond with India remains unwavering."

PM Modi arrived in Auckland Friday evening, local time, for the final leg of his three-nation visit. In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received PM Modi at the airport. This marks the first official visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years.

--IANS

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