India ‘A’ docked 10 runs as penalty for running on the pitch against Sri Lanka ‘A’

Dambulla, June 15 (IANS) India A were docked 10 runs in their ongoing 50-over tri-series match against Sri Lanka A at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium on Monday after batter Vipraj Nigam twice ran through the protected area of the pitch despite earlier warnings, leaving the umpires with no choice but to impose the penalties.

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka enforced the sanctions midway through the 34th and 37th overs. The second infringement occurred when Nigam, attempting a single towards short third man, was sent back by non-striker Suryansh Shedge.

In his scramble to regain ground, he ran directly over the middle of the pitch. With Nigam having committed a similar offence two overs earlier, it prompted the on-field umpires to take action. The repeat violation resulted in two five-run penalties, meaning Sri Lanka A began their chase with 10 runs already added to their total.

Despite the setback, Nigam played a key role in India’s recovery by making 51 off 49 balls, while Shedge struck 72 from 66 deliveries to lift India A to 265. All-rounders Nigam and Shedge shared a 104-run stand for the eighth wicket after India ‘A’ had slumped to 143/7.

Sri Lanka A had earlier conceded five penalty runs themselves in the 16th over when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella failed to collect a wide - the ball deflecting onto the helmet placed behind him. Teenaged batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wait for a maiden half-century for India A continued as he was dismissed for 21 off 14 balls.

The 15-year-old had raced to a brisk start with boundaries against Mohammed Shiraz and Chamika Gunasekara but was undone by captain Sahan Arachchige, who brought himself on in the fourth over. Attempting a lofted drive off him, Sooryavanshi sliced to point. Despite the wobble later on, Shedge and Nigam’s partnership ensured a competitive total was on board for India ‘A’.

--IANS

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