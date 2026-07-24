July 24, 2026 8:36 PM हिंदी

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Terming them as baseless, factually incorrect and technically untenable, India on Friday rejected reports in Pakistani media that alleged that New Delhi was deliberately causing flooding in Pakistan.

Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the recent increase in Chenab River's flow is a "direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall" over Jammu and adjoining areas during July 20-23.

"We are seeing Pakistani media reports that are making allegations that India is deliberately causing flooding in Pakistan and such allegations, I must say are baseless and contrary to the facts. The recent increase in flows in the Chenab River is a direct consequence of intense monsoon rainfall over Jammu and adjoining catchment areas during the last three days, which is between 20–23 July 2026," said Jaiswal.

He mentioned that Pakistan's flood forecasting division had issued flood advisory on July 22 and termed attempt to portray a weather-driven flood event as an upstream intervention is "factually incorrect, technically untenable, and contradicted by Pakistan's own official flood advisories."

The MEA spokesperson stated that India, like last year, will continue to share high-flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds as and when the situation arises.

"Significantly, Pakistan's own Flood Forecasting Division, which is based in Lahore, in its Flood Advisory issued on July 22 - let me also give you a time, it was issued at 1718 HOURS (local time) - attributed the high flood levels in the Chenab River to heavy rainfall over the upper catchment area and stated that high flows at Marala were expected to persist before gradually receding as rainfall over the catchment decreased. The rise in river flows is, therefore, a natural hydrological response to heavy monsoon rainfall and not the result of any deliberate action by India. Attempts to portray a weather-driven flood event as an upstream intervention are factually incorrect, technically untenable, and contradicted by Pakistan's own official flood advisories," he mentioned.

"As regards allegations relating to flood warnings, the river flows during this period did not reach extraordinary discharge levels requiring the issuance of special flood warnings. The observed flows were consistent with prevailing monsoon conditions over the upper catchment, as acknowledged by Pakistan's own flood forecasting authorities. Any suggestion that India deliberately withheld flood-related information is, therefore, without factual basis. Nevertheless, like last year, India will continue to share high-flood data with Pakistan on humanitarian grounds, through diplomatic channels as and when a situation arises," Jaiswal added.

During the media briefing, Jaiswal also reiterated India's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), saying that the agreement will remain in abeyance until Pakistan abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

When asked about the IWT, he said, "Our statement or our position remains unchanged and very clear. Indus Waters Treaty is or remains in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably and credibly abjures its support for cross-border terrorism."

The IWT was signed between India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960, concerning the utilisation of the waters of the Indus system rivers. However, after last year's heinous Pahalgam terror attack, India exercised its rights as a sovereign nation under international law and placed IWT in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjured its support for cross-border terrorism.

--IANS

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