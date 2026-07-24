India’s paid music subscriptions likely to reach 28–30 mn by 2028: Report

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) India had approximately 14 million paid music subscriptions in 2025 and subscriber base could grow to 28–30 million by 2028, a report said on Friday.

The growth in subscriber base is likely to be driven by product innovation, partnerships and evolving consumer preferences, the report by EY and the Indian Music Industry (IMI) said.

"Despite music being among the most consumed forms of digital entertainment in India, paid music streaming remains significantly underpenetrated," the report said.

The music engagement remains exceptionally strong, with 96 per cent of smartphone users listening to music and four out of five listeners spending more than one hour each day consuming audio content.

However, a substantial gap remains between consumption and monetisation as 86 per cent of respondents reported paying for video OTT (Over-the-Top) services at some point, and only 38 per cent said they had ever paid for a music streaming service.

The widespread availability of free alternatives and limited differentiation between free and premium offerings continue to influence subscription adoption.

The report based on a survey of more than 15,000 smartphone users across India said that 61 per cent of respondents were willing to pay for streaming music if free alternatives disappeared and pricing was reasonable. However, 39 per cent would still not pay, and move to pirated and other sources of music.

Blaise Fernandes, President, Indian Music Industry (IMI) said the country must transition from being a passive consumer market into an active patron’s market to take Indian music global and discover the next generation of talent.

The report noted that dedicated music streaming platforms remain the preferred destination for structured listening experiences, with 60 per cent of respondents using digital service providers for music consumption. Meanwhile, discovery increasingly takes place through short-form video and social platforms, influencing how users engage with music services.

—IANS

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