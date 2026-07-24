Joe Root set for England Test captaincy return after Stokes' retirement: Report

London, July 24 (IANS) Joe Root is expected to return as England's Test captain, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) close to naming him as Ben Stokes' successor following the latter's retirement from international cricket.

Root, who captained England in the longest format before handing over the role to Stokes in 2022, is now set for a second stint in charge. His appointment would mark the end of the ECB's search for a new Test captain ahead of England's three-match home series against Pakistan, beginning next month.

According to The Athletic, Root is likely to remain captain until next summer's Ashes series against Australia. The move would also allow current Test vice-captain Harry Brook to concentrate on leading England's white-ball teams instead of taking on responsibility across all three formats.

Root briefly led England earlier this year during the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval after Stokes was unavailable. England lost that match by 253 runs and went on to concede the series 2-1, but the experienced batter is now expected to return as the full-time skipper.

If appointed, Root's first full assignment will be England's away Test series against South Africa. He is also expected to lead the side in the one-off day-night Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket, following England's tour of Bangladesh.

The ECB is also finalising its coaching plans after Brendon McCullum stepped down as the team's red-ball head coach.

The report added that current batting coach Marcus Trescothick is the leading candidate to serve as interim head coach for the Pakistan series, which starts on August 19. While the ECB could still appoint a permanent coach before then, Trescothick is currently the favourite to take charge for the three-match series.

Richard Dawson, the current head coach of Glamorgan, is also expected to be part of the coaching setup as an assistant while remaining under consideration for the permanent role.

--IANS

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