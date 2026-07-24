Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Arhaan Khan, the nephew of Salman Khan and son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, shared a heartfelt message on love, compassion and humanity amid the ongoing protests across the country.

He revealed that his father Arbaaz Khan has a tattoo bearing words passed down to him by veteran screenwriter and his father Salim Khan.

Taking to his social media account, Arhaan shared a picture of a temple perched in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The entrance of the temple features the sacred 'Om' symbol, while symbols representing Hinduism, Islam and Christianity can also be seen on the door.

Arhaan captioned the post as, "12,165 feet above sea level, northeast of Tawang, in the deep and elevated interiors of Arunachal Pradesh, rests Madhuri lake. A place so stunning it makes you believe that only a force as powerful as love could keep this place looking so unspoiled that's when I see something that catches my eye and this is what I saw. I always knew I wanted to share this photo because of the love it ignited in me for my country, and it feels right to put this now more than ever.”

He added, “The last few days have been a great show of sharing burden, choosing humanity and displaying love that transcends everything. My father has a tattoo on his right arm that reads 'love each other or perish', words lent to him by his father, Salim Khan. Words on his arm that now feel like a prophecy right for this exact moment.”

The young boy further wrote, “I don't have the exact words but this picture just fits in. Any other time this could have just been a picture but I feel now since the emotion of my generation is uniform, It'll be received abundantly and absolutely. Generation Z will carry it with the right sentiment and approach it needs to. Genz I love you, and I couldn't be more proud to be one right now. I leave this photo in your hands we are all students, students of life. Let's teach the right things. Jai Hind."

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is the son of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora. Talking about the former couple, they tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002.

After nearly two decades of marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika announced their separation and officially divorced in 2017.

–IANS

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