July 24, 2026 8:36 PM हिंदी

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Arhaan Khan, the nephew of Salman Khan and son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, shared a heartfelt message on love, compassion and humanity amid the ongoing protests across the country.

He revealed that his father Arbaaz Khan has a tattoo bearing words passed down to him by veteran screenwriter and his father Salim Khan.

Taking to his social media account, Arhaan shared a picture of a temple perched in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The entrance of the temple features the sacred 'Om' symbol, while symbols representing Hinduism, Islam and Christianity can also be seen on the door.

Arhaan captioned the post as, "12,165 feet above sea level, northeast of Tawang, in the deep and elevated interiors of Arunachal Pradesh, rests Madhuri lake. A place so stunning it makes you believe that only a force as powerful as love could keep this place looking so unspoiled that's when I see something that catches my eye and this is what I saw. I always knew I wanted to share this photo because of the love it ignited in me for my country, and it feels right to put this now more than ever.”

He added, “The last few days have been a great show of sharing burden, choosing humanity and displaying love that transcends everything. My father has a tattoo on his right arm that reads 'love each other or perish', words lent to him by his father, Salim Khan. Words on his arm that now feel like a prophecy right for this exact moment.”

The young boy further wrote, “I don't have the exact words but this picture just fits in. Any other time this could have just been a picture but I feel now since the emotion of my generation is uniform, It'll be received abundantly and absolutely. Generation Z will carry it with the right sentiment and approach it needs to. Genz I love you, and I couldn't be more proud to be one right now. I leave this photo in your hands we are all students, students of life. Let's teach the right things. Jai Hind."

For the uninitiated, Arhaan is the son of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora. Talking about the former couple, they tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed Arhaan in 2002.

After nearly two decades of marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika announced their separation and officially divorced in 2017.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses men's lightweight para-powerlifting event medal in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: SAI Media

CWG 2026: Ashok Malik finishes fourth as India narrowly misses para-powerlifting medal

'Congress will fall into trap if Parliament disruptions continue': Kiren Rijiju

'Congress will fall into trap if Parliament disruptions continue': Kiren Rijiju

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Jannat Zubair questions timing of celebrities' protest posts: Interesting how empathy arrived all at once

Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

CWG 2026: Birmingham silver medallist Tulika Maan withdrawn from Glasgow after NADA suspension

India counters China's sovereignty claims, highlights illegally-occupied territories since 1963

India counters China's sovereignty claims, highlights illegally-occupied territories since 1963

Neeraj Chopra set for late-night arrival in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra set for late-night arrival in Glasgow

Jindal Steel's Q1 net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 844 crore

Jindal Steel's Q1 net profit falls 44 pc to Rs 844 crore

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Arhaan Khan recalls Salim Khan's words on 'love' inked on Arbaaz Khan's arm, pens heartfelt note on humanity

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

Baseless and technically untenable: India rejects Pak media reports on upstream intervention

Joe Root set for England Test captaincy return after Stokes' retirement: Report

Joe Root set for England Test captaincy return after Stokes' retirement: Report