Chhath Puja concludes in Bihar with 'Usha Arghya'; CM Samrat Choudhary offers prayers in Munger

Patna, Nov 16 (IANS) The four-day Chhath Puja festival concluded across Bihar on Monday morning with devotees offering Usha Arghya to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of the grand religious celebration.

With the final offerings, devotees who had observed the rigorous 36-hour 'nirjala' (waterless) fast broke their fast by consuming Prasad. From ordinary devotees to prominent personalities from political and social spheres, people across the state worshipped Lord Surya with immense faith, devotion and reverence.

In Patna and other parts of Bihar, large numbers of devotees began gathering at Chhath ghats from the early hours of Monday. On the concluding day of the festival, people made their way to riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies at dawn to perform the final rituals and offer prayers to the rising Sun.

Carrying traditional bamboo baskets filled with fruits, 'thekua' and other offerings, devotees stood along the water bodies and performed the Usha Arghya ritual. The ghats remained immersed in a spiritual atmosphere, with traditional songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya reverberating across the surroundings.

After offering Arghya to the rising Sun, devotees worshipped Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God, seeking blessings for happiness, prosperity, good health and the overall well-being of their families. They subsequently ended their fast by partaking of the Prasad, following which the four-day festival formally came to an end.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also performed the Chhath rituals at the ghat in Lakhanpur, located in his home district of Munger. Offering Arghya to the rising Sun, he prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity for the people of the state.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, devotees across Bihar had performed Sandhya Arghya, offering prayers to the setting Sun as part of the festival's penultimate ritual.

The four-day observance began on Friday with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on Saturday. Thereafter, devotees undertook the rigorous 36-hour waterless fast, which continued through Sunday and concluded with Usha Arghya on Monday morning. The final offering to the rising Sun followed the Sandhya Arghya performed on Sunday evening.

A special festive atmosphere was also visible across the state capital, Patna, where enthusiasm surrounding Chhath Puja was evident in both major thoroughfares and narrow neighbourhood lanes. Roads and surrounding areas were cleaned and decorated ahead of the festival, while decorative archways were installed at several locations.

Puja committees made elaborate arrangements, including attractive lighting installations, to welcome devotees and create a festive atmosphere. Traditional Chhath songs could be heard across the city, from the banks of the River Ganga to ponds and other water bodies in different neighbourhoods.

According to the district administration, a total of 90 ghats along the Ganga and 62 permanent or temporary pond-side ghats were prepared for Chhath Puja in Patna. Extensive arrangements were made across the city, from Danapur to Patna City, to ensure the convenience, safety and cleanliness of devotees visiting the ghats to perform the rituals.

As part of the safety measures, 13 ghats were declared dangerous and unsuitable for use, and devotees were advised not to perform rituals at these locations.

At the remaining designated ghats, the administration put in place security arrangements and provided necessary civic amenities to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival. With the conclusion of Chhath Puja, the atmosphere of devotion, faith and celebration that had prevailed across Bihar over the past four days is now gradually giving way to normalcy.

--IANS

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