Bhakti geet and bhajans to echo in UP’s temples, ‘shakti peethas’ during Chaitra Navratri

Lucknow, March 22 (IANS) Special spiritual and cultural programmes are set to be organised at Devi Mandirs and Shakti Peethas across Uttar Pradesh on the auspicious days of Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (March 25, 26 and 27) during Chaitra Navratri, said officials on Sunday.

These events will include bhakti geet, bhajans, Paath of Durga Saptashati, Shakti worship and various cultural performances. The Department of Culture has begun preparations for the grand event, and artists for the programmes have already been selected. The events will be conducted in coordination with local administration across districts.

It is noteworthy that the state government is running a special campaign called 'Mission Shakti' to ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of women. As part of this initiative, several cultural programmes with active participation of women have been proposed across the state.

Following the CM's directions, preparations have been completed for events at major temples and Shakti Peethas across the state.

On Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, programmes will be held at prominent sites including:

* Maa Vindhyavasini Devi (Vindhyachal, Mirzapur)

* Jwala Devi (Sonbhadra)

* Sita Samahit Sthal (Bhadohi)

* Alopi Devi (Prayagraj)

* Kadavasini (Kaushambi)

* Pateshwari Devi (Devipatan, Balrampur)

* Lalita Devi (Naimisharanya, Sitapur)

* Shakumbhari Devi (Saharanpur)

* Katyayani Devi (Mathura)

* Maa Sheetla Chaukiya Dham (Jaunpur)

* Belha Devi (Pratapgarh)

* Chandika Devi (Unnao)

* Vishalakshi Devi (Varanasi)

* Devkali Temple (Auraiya)

* Maa Tarkulha Devi Dham (Gorakhpur)

* Maa Sheetla Sthal (Mau)

* Lalita Devi (Prayagraj)

* Maa Shivani Devi (Chitrakoot)

* Gayatri Shakti Peeth (Hamirpur)

* Bairagarh Mata (Jalaun)

* Kushmanda Devi (Ghatampur, Kanpur Dehat)

* Sheetla Mata Temple (Mainpuri)

* Chamunda Mata Temple (Firozabad)

* Beehad Mata Temple (Firozabad)

* Chandrika Devi Temple and Sankata Devi Temple (Lucknow)

The state government has also directed that public participation be ensured in these spiritual and cultural events.

“Necessary arrangements should be completed on time with the support of local administration, police and municipal bodies. Programmes will also be linked with the Mission Shakti campaign. Folk artists, bhajan groups and kirtan mandalis have already been selected for performances,” said officials.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit temples such as Devipatan Temple (Balrampur), Shakumbhari Devi Temple (Saharanpur) and Vindhyavasini Dham (Mirzapur). The local administrations have been instructed to ensure all necessary arrangements for the safety and convenience of devotees.

Authorities have been instructed to ensure basic amenities like drinking water, cleanliness, security, sound and lighting systems and seating arrangements.

The Culture Department has been directed to complete all preparations in coordination with local authorities within the stipulated time.

--IANS

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