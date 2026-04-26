In UP’s Moradabad, posters surface urging ‘Sanatanis’ not to sell houses to other community

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) The Shriram Society in Lajpat Nagar area, Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, is making headlines for a peculiar reason.

A large number of residents here have joined hands to ‘raise awareness’ on circumstances and factors leading to societal disharmony and also entreated fellow residents, particularly the ‘Sanatanis’, to not sell their houses to other community members. The reason behind this, they cite, is growing fear of shifting ‘demographic change’, i.e. fear of other community members outnumbering them in their own neighbourhood.

More than two dozen individuals have put up large posters here, seeking to dissociate fellow residents from selling their houses while also cautioning those from other communities from settling here, reasoning that this will vitiate the “Sanatani atmosphere” of the locality.

These posters explicitly state that the society is "exclusively Hindu Sanatani" and that individuals belonging to any other religion — specifically the Muslim community- should neither attempt to move in nor try to purchase houses here.

A couple of residents explained to the newsmen that a temple dedicated to Lord Shri Ram is situated in the society park, where prayers and aarti are performed regularly. They believe that if members of other communities were to settle here, these religious activities could face disruption.

Furthermore, they apprehend that the social fabric of the locality could gradually change.

It is for this reason that they have displayed posters featuring images of Lord Shri Ram in front of their homes and also installed a large signboard reading "Hindu Society" at the main entrance of the residential complex.

Soni, a female resident of the society, elaborated on her ‘apprehensions and anxiety’ while speaking to IANS.

She stated that the society members do not wish members of the Muslim community or others to come and settle in their locality.

She emphasised that it is imperative to remain vigilant in today's times, particularly for the safety of women and children. She appealed to the Hindu families not to sell their homes to members of other communities.

Another resident, Sunil Rastogi, alleged that certain individuals from the other community are attempting to purchase homes within the society by offering inflated prices. He demanded that the government enact laws to facilitate such arrangements for the overall security and peace in society.

Neeraj Agarwal, a local resident, remarked that putting up posters had become a necessity for them.

He said that more than half of the houses in the nearby outskirts have been purchased by those from the minority community, and this is their symbolic yet strong message against any 'imbalance' in the society’s social fabric.

--IANS

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