25 years after 9/11 attacks, lawmakers warn US security framework is ‘fraying’

Washington, May 21 (IANS) Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks reshaped America’s national security architecture, lawmakers and counterterrorism experts have warned that the United States faces a more complex and dangerous threat landscape driven by artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, drones, foreign espionage and decentralised terror networks.

During a hearing of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday (local time), bipartisan lawmakers and witnesses revisited the impact of the 9/11 Commission reforms while cautioning that America risks “taking its eye off the ball” amid mounting threats from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and extremist groups.

Committee Chairman Rick Crawford said the United States was once again in a “blinking red situation”, echoing warnings issued before the 2001 terror attacks.

“We must be prepared and forward-looking about the threats we face,” Crawford said, citing advancements in AI, quantum computing, cyber warfare and drone technology alongside renewed great power competition.

Former FBI Deputy Director John Pistole told lawmakers that the 9/11 Commission identified two major failures: a “failure of imagination” and the absence of a “unity of effort” across government agencies.

“How is it that we did not envision such an attack as the 19 hijackers on 9/11?” Pistole asked.

He said intelligence-sharing reforms following 9/11 significantly strengthened the country’s ability to identify and disrupt threats, but warned that the dangers remain “high”.

Counterterrorism expert Bruce Hoffman said America had successfully avoided another catastrophic attack on the scale of 9/11, calling it a “towering achievement”.

“The United States has not experienced another major terrorist attack like 9/11, nor anything even close,” Hoffman said. “It is proof of how important the 9/11 Commission’s recommendations have been.”

However, Hoffman warned that the security framework built after the attacks was now “fraying, being dismantled, or falling into disrepair”.

He argued that threats have evolved from primarily foreign terrorist organisations to a blend of international networks, lone actors and domestic extremism. He specifically pointed to ISIS-K’s ability to expand operations beyond Afghanistan into Turkey, Iran, Russia and the United States.

National security law expert Jamil Jaffer delivered one of the starkest warnings of the hearing, saying America currently faces “the highest state of threat” in its history.

“We’ve never been at a point where so many countries in the world that are opposed to us are on the verge of nuclear capability,” Jaffer said.

Jaffer urged Congress to permanently reauthorise Section 702 surveillance powers, calling them “the single most valuable intelligence collection authority” available to the US government. He argued that repeated political battles over the programme weaken national security and risk rebuilding the legal “wall” that hampered intelligence-sharing before 9/11.

Hoffman warned that terrorist organisations could increasingly exploit inexpensive commercial drones to target crowded American cities.

“What’s to stop any terrorist group anywhere from importing commercial drones and carrying out an attack on a major urban centre?” he asked.

The hearing comes as Congress conducts a broader bipartisan review of the 9/11 Commission recommendations ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks in September. The original commission led to sweeping reforms, including the creation of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the National Counterterrorism Center.

--IANS

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