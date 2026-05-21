Trump calls Cuba ‘failing nation’, hints at policy shift but denies escalation

Washington, May 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has signalled a possible shift in American policy towards Cuba, while also claiming progress in negotiations with Iran and defending his administration’s handling of regional conflicts and domestic investigations.

This came as US federal prosecutors indicted Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro. These remarks also came against the backdrop of the US Southern Command announcing that the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, which includes the aircraft carrier, its carrier air wing, and at least one guided-missile destroyer, has arrived in the Caribbean.

Speaking to reporters during an extended media interaction on Wednesday (local time), Trump described Cuba as “a failing nation” and suggested that a major announcement related to the island nation could come soon.

“They've been looking for this moment for 65 years,” Trump said, referring to Cuban Americans and Cuban families affected by decades of political tensions between Washington and Havana.

Trump said Cuban Americans had supported him “at a 94 per cent level” and called the issue deeply personal for many families in Florida.

“They have no food, they have no electricity, they have no energy at all. But they do have great people,” he said.

Asked how long the US embargo on Cuba would remain in place, Trump replied: “We'll see. We'll be announcing it pretty soon.”

The President insisted there would be no escalation involving Cuba.

“There won't be escalation. I don't think there needs to be. Look, the place is falling apart. It's a mess,” he said.

Trump also addressed negotiations with Iran, saying talks were moving forward and suggesting that new Iranian negotiators were more pragmatic than previous officials.

“We're dealing with some people that are, I think, far more reasonable than the people that are really no longer with us,” Trump said. “We're dealing with some people with talent, with good brain power.”

He added that he preferred diplomacy over military action.

“What I like to do, if I can save war by waiting a couple of days, so I could save people being killed by waiting a couple of days. I think it's great,” Trump said.

Rejecting reports that Washington had offered sanctions relief to Tehran during negotiations, Trump said: “I'm not doing any relief until they sign an agreement.”

On artificial intelligence and concerns over job losses, Trump argued the US economy remained strong despite geopolitical tensions.

“Right now we have more jobs, more people working right now in the United States, by far, than we ever had before,” he said.

Trump also defended recent military operations linked to Iran and claimed the US blockade in the Strait had stopped oil shipments.

“Not one ship has gotten through the blockade,” he said.

The President further defended a reported settlement involving the Internal Revenue Service and accused previous Democratic administrations of “weaponisation” of government institutions.

“What they did in terms of weaponisation will never be allowed to happen in this country again,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments come amid renewed focus on Cuba policy within Republican politics, particularly in Florida, where Cuban American voters remain a major political force. The US embargo on Cuba has been in place for more than six decades and remains one of the most contentious issues in American foreign policy.

--IANS

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